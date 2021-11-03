CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Buffalo mayor race: Byron Brown’s write-in bid appears successful, leading India Walton

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After a mayoral race that featured a stunning primary upset, the most ambitious write-in campaign in recent memory, legal challenges to the elections calendar and national political figures lending their support, the results are in – and they appear favorable for incumbent mayor Byron Brown. Brown, campaigning from an unprecedented fifth […]
BUFFALO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Some Syracuse Democrats disappointed with state’s mailer that tries to connect Mayor Ben Walsh with Proud Boys

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some Democrats in Syracuse are disappointed with a piece of campaign mail sent by their own party that tries to connect independent Mayor Ben Walsh with right-wing extremists who support former President Donald Trump and were involved in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. The cover of the mailer […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Republican candidate for Mayor of Syracuse explains wearing purple and her ‘street cred’ with Democrats

NewsChannel 9 went “On The Trail” with all three candidates for Mayor of Syracuse: Republican Janet Burman, Democrat Khalid Bey and independent incumbent Mayor Ben Walsh. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Janet Burman is easy to spot campaigning around the city. She’s always wearing purple. “Purple represents bipartisanship,” Burman said Monday. She acknowledges, if she becomes […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

513
Followers
259
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy