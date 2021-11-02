From New England With Love: The Influences of Stephen King & the American Northeast on MIDNIGHT MASS

Horror master Stephen King gave his thoughts on Denis Villeneuve's Dune. The entire Internet has been talking about the adaptation this weekend after the big debut. Clearly, audiences are enjoying the director's take on Frank Herbert's landmark Science Fiction novel. The writer was very impressed with how the story was captured on-screen. However, King did note that the movie ran a little bit longer. (Even more interesting when you take into account that this is just one part of Herbert's overall book being adapted. Surely, the Horror novelist can identify with that.) Another point of emphasis in the IT creator's analysis was the staggering special effects on display. There's no question that fans of the property believed that the book was basically unadaptable for a long time. A cult classic film by David Lynch aside, most of the conversations around Dune have spiraled around trying to capture the scope and feel of Herbert's prose without sacrificing anything. Villeneuve might have found an acceptable way to thread the needle.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO