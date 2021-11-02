CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Save Face Releases New Album: Another Kill For The Highlight Reel

By FANGORIA Staff
FANGORIA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween may be over, but that doesn't mean the treats are! This one is for little emo-loving hearts in particular. Save Face just dropped their latest album and their slew...

www.fangoria.com

Comments / 0

Related
variancemagazine.com

HONNE releases confident new album 'Lets Just Say The World Ended...'

After confirming their new album over the summer, HONNE has now released the project, the extraordinarily titled Let’s Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do?. The British duo made up of Andy Clutterbuck and James Hatcher are absolutely in peak form on the record,...
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Elvis Costello Releases New Single And Announces Album

Elvis Costello & the Imposters have announced a new album titled “The Boy Named If”, and they previewed it with its first single, “Magnificent Hurt”. It arrives on January 14 via EMI/Capitol Records in a variety of formats – CD, vinyl, cassette, and digital download. “The full title of this...
MUSIC
xpn.org

22° Halo release luminous new single, “Ripple,” ahead of their upcoming album

22° Halo is back and as ethereal as ever. The Philly-based band fronted by Will Kennedy, who runs Sleeper Records, just released “Ripple,” their first single since 2019. The track is off their upcoming album, Garden Bed, which will be out via Lost Sound Tapes on October 29. Somewhat of a counterpart to their first album, half of the songs were recorded two years ago with a live band, and the others are home recordings from the pandemic.
MUSIC
101 WIXX

Ed Sheeran previews new song, “Overpass Graffiti,” ahead of album release

Ed Sheeran’s album isn’t here quite yet, but that didn’t stop him from giving fans a taste of what to expect. During an impressive NPR Tiny Desk Concert, which premiered on Tuesday, the British singer-songwriter previewed an unreleased song titled “Overpass Graffiti.” The song, which is set to appear on his upcoming album, = (Equals), is set to an upbeat, bouncy beat while the lyrics tell a story of someone who will always have fond memories of his previous lover, despite their break up.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Save Face
rockeramagazine.com

WINE LIPS RELEASE NEW ALBUM

Toronto's premiere buzz band, Wine Lips, have just released their latest full-length LP Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party on Montreal's Stomp Records. Fans of psych, punk and garage rock will be salivating over this 11 track platter which delivers ferocious performances showcasing the band's knack for tight beats, slick harmonies, and mesmerizing guitar licks. Accompanying the new album is their rock 'n' roll bloodbath of a video for the single In the Clear. The video, which was directed by Ciarán Downes, filmed by Jamie Gagain and edited by Ciarán Downes and Taylor Lucas is a tongue in cheek look at overreactions and self-diagnosis. Singer Cam Hilborn describes the video by saying, "We wanted to play off a person's reaction to some bad news but in a very over exaggerated way. The video follows a clown who has just been given news that he is an expecting father on a parody of the Maury Show. The result is the clown having a complete meltdown and going on a killing spree."
ROCK MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Dozer to Release New Album for PostWax Subscription Vinyl Series

Much-missed Swedish heavy rockers Dozer announce their return after 13 years with a new studio album to be released on Blues Funeral Recordings‘ PostWax subscription vinyl series. Their last record was 2008’s Beyond Colossal (discussed here; reissue featured here), and the band has played intermittently since getting back together alongside Lowrider at Desertfest Berlin and London in 2013, but even that’s eight years ago at this point. Certainly guitarist Tommi Holappa‘s work before and after that time in Greenleaf isn’t to be dismissed, but Dozer‘s work is the stuff of a very particular legend, and having Fredrik Nordin on guitar and vocals alongside Holappa on a full Dozer studio release is a significant happening.
ROCK MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

CALLING ALL CAPTAINS RELEASE NEW ALBUM SLOWLY GETTING BETTER

Originating from small towns outside of Edmonton, Alberta, pop-punk/post-hardcore band Calling All Captains, consisting of Luc Gauthier (vocals), Brad Bremner (guitar/vocals), Connor Dawkins (guitar/vocals), Nick Malychuk (bass), and Tim Wilson (drums), has been manifesting the release of their debut full-length record, Slowly Getting Better, for the past few years and are eager to finally share their creations with the world.
ROCK MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Ross From Friends releases glitzy new album, ‘Tread’

Ross From Friends has returned with his sophomore LP , released via Flying Lotus‘ Brainfeeder label. Featuring the lo-fi foundations that first shot the producer to fame, the record finds Ross From Friends toying with themes that pull influence from his hometown in South London and slinking pieces that highlight his ever-evolving style.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Halloween
loudersound.com

Nosound to release brand new live album

Italian post-rockers Nosound have announced that they will release a brand new live album, This Night on November 19. The new album was recorded when the band performed at Northern Italy's Veruno Festival in September. It was the first time the band had been together on stage since they opened for Anathema in 2019.
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

Sigur Rós’ Jónsi Releasing New Solo Album Obsidian Tomorrow

Tomorrow (October 30), Sigur Rós’ Jónsi is releasing a new solo album, co-produced by Paul Corley. It’s titled Obsidian, and Jónsi developed it alongside a visual art installation of the same name that opens tomorrow, too. Obsidian runs at New York’s Tanya Bonakdar Gallery through December 17. Find the Obsidian tracklist and album cover below.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Limp Bizkit to release new album ‘Limp Bizkit Still Sucks’ on Halloween

Share the post "Limp Bizkit to release new album ‘Limp Bizkit Still Sucks’ on Halloween" Rap rock favorites Limp Bizkit have officially confirmed the release of their new album, ‘Limp Bizkit Still Sucks,’ for this Sunday, October 31st. Check out the cover art above. Guitarist Wes Borland comments on social...
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Lolina releases new album, ‘Fast Fashion’

London-based artist Lolina has released her new album, ‘Fast Fashion’, marking her debut on US imprint Deathbomb Arc. The five-track compilation sees “discarded vocal takes and phone recordings made while watching videos online or walking down the street re-sampled across long-form collages”. The label also adds that “with transitions between...
BEAUTY & FASHION
American Songwriter

They Might Be Giants Set To Release New Album and Book, ‘Book’

Growing up, John Flansburgh, co-founder of the Grammy-winning alternative rock band They Might Be Giants, loved to tinker. He loved sound and he also loved new technology—rudimentary as it might have been, even at the time. For example, he loved listening to the radio in his parents’ car. He was “hypnotized” by Top 40 songs. As a kid, he also got into tape recorders and bought a three-inch reel-to-reel to play with sound. Later, his popular band became known for its “Dial-A-Song’ gimmick where They Might Be Giants recorded new songs and put them on an answering machine for people to call in to hear. Today, the band is continuously innovating, staying fresh. It’s part of their mission, evident by the group’s newest album and accompanying tome of the same name, BOOK, out October 29.
MUSIC
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Gramps Morgan Releases New “Genreless” ‘Positive Vibrations’ Album

Reggae superstar Gramps Morgan’s penchant for positivity has manifested itself through the lyrics of his newest project; an album aptly titled, ‘Positive Vibrations’. The musical masterpiece of fifteen tracks, thirteen of which were co-written by Gramps, is an ideal listen for a time like the present. From the feel-good vibrations...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Jónsi releasing new album ‘Obsidian’ as a companion to his NYC art exhibition

Jónsi will release a new album, Obsidian, on Saturday, October 30. Co-produced and mixed by Paul Corley (Yves Tumor, Oneohtrix Point Never) and Nathan Salon, Obsidian is an ethereal collection of ambient pop inspired by his new art exhibition of the same name that will be on display at Tanya Bonakdar Gallery from October 30 through December 17. Here's more on the Obsidian the exhibition and album:
VISUAL ART
Punknews.org

Comeback Kid announce new album, release video

Comeback Kid have announced that they will be releasing a new album called Heavy Steps. The album will be out January 21, 2022 via Nuclear Blast and New Damage Records. They have also released a video for the title track that was directed by Kevin Keegan. The band will be touring the US with No Warning in December, touring Europe and the UK in 2022 and touring Ontario and Western Canada with Cancer Bats in spring 2022. Comeback Kid released Outsider in 2017. Check out the video and tracklist below.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Ulver Announce New Album Scary Muzak For Halloween Release

The Norwegian folklore-influenced black metal band Ulver has announced their newest album Scary Muzak which is set to release on Halloween. The group’s upcoming album is a reimagined version of the iconic score for John Carpenter’s 1978 cult classic Halloween. The collective went into full isolation in their studio to...
ROCK MUSIC
Hilltop

Wale Releases New Album Folarin II

Washington, D.C. native and artist, Wale, releases his new album Foralin II. The album contains influences from his Nigerian parents and is a sequel to his 2012 mixtape Foralin. It features artists such as J. Cole, Rick Ross, Jamie Fox and others. Wale produces 15 songs to feed the souls of various listeners.
WASHINGTON, DC
newjerseystage.com

New Found Glory To Release New Holiday Album

Pop punk legends New Found Glory have announced a new holiday album, December’s Here, to be released December 3rd via Hopeless Records. The band is hoping to help fans get into the holiday spirit with eleven original songs, including new single and music video “Somber Christmas,” which is out now.
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Dark Funeral to release new album in March 2022

Swedish black metal giants Dark Funeral have announced their new album, We Are The Apocalypse, will be released on March 18th, 2022 via Century Media Records. To celebrate, the group has announced a record release show on March 19th, 2022 at Fållan in Stockholm, Sweden with special guests Samael and Eleine. Tickets are available here.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy