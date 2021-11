KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools ranks No. 5 for lowest spending cost per student in the state. The KPS Board of Education was given the 2021 financial audit of the school district at the board’s meeting Monday night. The audit was conducted this fall. Mindy Oman with KSO accounting firm informed the board that it was their opinion that the financial statements do present fairly.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO