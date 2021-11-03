Jaguars pick up former Husker Ozigbo on waivers from New Orleans

Another fantasy football week has concluded and the fallout is significant again. Unfortunately, injuries and backups are getting the headlines again this week. The New Orleans Saints lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston for the year due to an illegal horse-collar tackle from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans lost MVP candidate, running back Derrick Henry for at least several weeks. It is not known exactly when Henry could return as he needs foot surgery. The fallout from these injuries will be significant in the real and fantasy world. These are the fantasy football waiver wire targets after Week 8 of the NFL regular season.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO