Here is a recap of last week’s local elections, which concluded after press time for the most recent print edition of the Times. Only 9 percent of the county’s 171,905 registered voters came out to decide the outcome of the T-SPLOST referendum, and a majority of those who did vote were in favor of adding the one-cent sales tax. It was the only issue on the ballot for residents of the unincorporated county.

