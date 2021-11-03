CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities Seek Man in Shooting Death of 14-Year-Old

By City News Service
COMPTON (CNS) - Authorities today sought the public's assistance to locate a man for questioning in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Compton.

Deputies responded to the 4200 block of East San Luis Street at about 9 p.m. on Aug. 10, and found Ivan Villareal suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest inside a camper, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Ivan's family told deputies he had been missing since Aug. 8 and they had reported him missing to the sheriff's department the following day. While searching for his son on Aug. 10, Villareal's father found him dead inside the camper, Koerner said.

The sheriff's department announced Tuesday that detectives were seeking information on the whereabouts of Eduardo Sanchez, 29, who is wanted for questioning in the shooting, according to Deputy Eva Jimenez.

Sanchez is 6-feet tall and weighs 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or about the case was urged to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

