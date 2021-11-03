CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

5 Ways to Get Kids Excited About Coding

By Sarah Stoulil
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vL3gs_0ckumFf400

First graders squeal with delight as Cody the robot mouse follows their commands through a maze. Seventh graders lean over a laptop to scrutinize lines of code to figure out what’s stopping their LED lights from flashing and finally pinpoint the glitch in their programming. After school, it’s time for building and brainstorming as the LEGO Robotics club gears up for its first competition of the year.

The Tomlin Family Application Lab, a recently renovated and expanded STEAM center at Corbett Prep, is the home for daily discoveries in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Art of Design and Mathematics. With its interlocking dry-erase tables and Smart TV screens where students project their work, the App Lab is an ideal place for the collaboration and creativity that coding inspires.

Coding is an important skill for students to develop. It teaches problem solving, develops logical thinking and has been shown to raise standardized test scores in English, math and science. It also has a bright future, Code.org says. Students who pursue computer science in college have the potential to earn 40 percent more than the average college graduate in this rapidly growing field.

Like Corbett Prep, many schools incorporate coding into their curriculum. But students can benefit from additional practice with coding tools at home. Free apps, coding games, programming kits and more can win over reluctant coders, offer valuable practice or provide aspiring developers with learning opportunities that build their skills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYIEX_0ckumFf400

Corbett Prep App Lab Director Jessica Wallen recommends five types of coding activities designed to grab the attention of kids of all ages.

  1. Baking cookies. Learn coding with real, delicious cookies. Or make lasagna or any other recipe that requires steps. This is a great “pre-coding” activity that helps children develop algorithmic or sequential thinking as they see how important each step is to the end result. Wallen sometimes asks her older students how to make peanut butter and jelly, and they inevitably tell her you put peanut butter on bread. But do they remember to explain that you have to open the jar, use a knife and spread it on the bread, and then open the jelly and repeat the steps? That’s the type of detail-oriented sequential thinking you need for coding.
  2. Racing robots. Simple toy robots, such as the App Lab’s cheery purple mouse, introduce coding strategies to kids as young as 4. They can build a maze with tiles and program the mouse to find the cheese. Tiny Ozobots are another popular option that can be coded through an app or screen-free where students draw lines and patterns that the robot reads as commands and follows. Older elementary or middle school students may enjoy Sphero, the surprisingly cute robot ball, or want pop-culture kits for building and coding Harry Potter wands or Star Wars droids.
  3. Apps for all ages. Kids can code even if they are still learning to read. Scratch Jr. is a free and easy-to-use app from MIT for kids to program interactive stories and games. It’s a great lead-in to the Scratch programming language for kids ages 8-16. Kodable is another good app; young kids can arrange commands to move their loveable fuzzballs. Tynker’s three apps increase in sophistication from picture-based coding puzzles for young kids to Minecraft mods and skins for tweens and teens. Mac and iPad users will find a wealth of resources in Swift Playgrounds, games and puzzles to master Swift, an Apple programming language.
  4. Brainy bricks. Following instructions for any LEGO build improves sequential thinking and also increases spatial ability and understanding of engineering. Programming LEGO creations to move makes it even more fun. A LEGO robotics team challenges students to work in teams to solve problems in a friendly but competitive atmosphere. Students can also program LEGO robots at home, making robots, a cyber cat, a guitar and numerous vehicles.
  5. Arduino adventures. Working with Arduino is like exploring the guts of a computer, Wallen says. Students follow precise instructions to build circuits and then program them to respond in different ways, playing sounds, blinking lights, running motors, displaying text and more. Raspberry Pi mini computers are another option with coding projects for kids and families to work on together or separately.

The skills students learn through coding benefit them in any profession because they build perseverance and confidence, encourage attention to detail, inspire creativity and help students learn to break big problems into smaller solvable ones. Even better than that? It’s fun!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0plw4n_0ckumFf400

*Presented by Corbett Preparatory School of IDS | Originally Published in November 2021

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

4 ways to teach kids about money before their habits are set at age 9

Research shows that most habits around money are set by age 9, so it's key to start teaching early. Counterintuitively, letting your kids spend money and fail with money now will help later. Letting kids spend is an opportunity to teach the value of saving and delayed gratification. Read more...
KIDS
news-graphic.com

Afterschool Programs Support Students and Families

(StatePoint) Afterschool programs keep kids safe, inspire them to learn, and give working parents the peace of mind that comes with knowing their children are safe and supervised after the school days ends and until they return from their jobs. During the pandemic, the role of afterschool programs grew, with expanded hours and additional services, including delivery of meals and enrichment kits, support for students learning remotely, connecting families to social services, and much more.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ksl.com

Make home reading friendly! Here are 5 ways to get kids off screens and into a book

Leave books in common areas to make your home more reading friendly. Get your kids into the pages of a book rather than on a screen! It might seem easier to just turn on the TV to entertain them, but reading makes kids smarter and builds connection. You can make books a standard activity just by changing the way you display them.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Ids#Lego Robotics#The App Lab
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Where Mindsets Matter

Walking through the courtyard at Heritage Elementary School in New Tampa, a wall immediately catches your eye. It’s not just any wall. It’s a work of art. On this wall is a mural, conceived by the school’s art teacher, painted by the school’s art students, but conceptualized off 7 Mindsets.   What is 7 Mindsets? […]
TAMPA, FL
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: What better way to get kids to read?

We’d like to thank Republican state Rep. Matt Krause of Fort Worth for launching an inquiry into the books lining the shelves of public schools across Texas. No, really. Thank you. Sometimes we forget what it’s like to be a kid, driven by a bubbling curiosity and that indomitable impulse to do the opposite of what adults say. What more ingenious way to persuade students to read than to type up a 16-page list of books and tell schools that those titles are being investigated?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KSNT News

How to buy toys for the kids in your life

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What to look for when buying toys for kids If you’ve ever tried to buy toys for the kids in your life, you know that choosing the perfect toy amongst hundreds of items lining the toy aisle is no easy feat. While a toy must be […]
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
iPad
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Ways To Give Back at Any Age This Holiday Season

It’s never too early to teach children the importance of giving back to others. Many organizations and charities need help year-round, but during the holiday season, the need is even greater. The impact of Covid-19 took a hit on charities worldwide last year. Food banks, homeless shelters, and donation sites are in dire need of help. While some places are starting to see an increase in participation, there are still plenty of opportunities that need to be filled.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

How to Be a Smart Social Media Consumer

Life is all about balance, right? It’s something we strive for in most parts of our lives, and it’s no different when it comes to social media. Unfortunately, social media’s impact hasn’t always been so good on our kids (or us adults). But it’s not all bad news and no, we don’t have to stop the scroll.
INTERNET
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Moms to KNOW: Kristen Brown, TRIBE Seminole Heights

When it comes to doing good and making the world a better place, Kristen Brown, social entrepreneur, has a vision that is changing lives every day in Tampa Bay. From her staff of 100 volunteers and 1,800 families served in 2020, to the 2,500 students served each quarter by Brown’s after-school programming TRIBE Seminole Heights, […]
SEMINOLE, FL
etownian.com

Diving Into the Streets

Into the Streets has been a tradition of Elizabethtown College for the past 28 years. It is a day of service dedicated to the community around campus. This year Into the Streets was held on Oct. 23. It was led by Program Coordinator for the Center for Community and Civic Engagement (CCCE) Sharon Sherick. The event would not have been possible without student coordinators to run the event.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Tampa, FL
138
Followers
251
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine is for busy parents who want information they can trust about raising responsible children and teens. For many adults, being a parent is both the most rewarding and most challenging thing you’ll ever do. And as a parent, you’ll have your fair share of big, important issues to deal with through the years. But most parenting is about the little stuff—late-night conversations over cocoa, missed curfews (and resulting consequences), shared meals, playing catch in the park and daily help with homework. Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine gives you practical, positive ideas for dealing with the big stuff through your daily actions as a parent. It shows how the conversations, boundaries, guidance and modeling that you do as a parent add up to make a big difference. We want to be a great and valuable resource for local parents and families throughout the Tampa Bay Area.

 https://www.tampabayparenting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy