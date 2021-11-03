CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Waterfall At The End Of The Downing Creek Trail In Oregon Is Truly Something To Marvel Over

By Sarah McCosham
 9 days ago

Here in Oregon, there’s never a bad time to enjoy a waterfall hike. Spring, summer, fall, or winter, you’ll find us out and about, chasing waterfalls and reveling in the splendor of the Beaver State. If you’re looking for a short-and-sweet hike with an epic waterfall finish, we have one you’re sure to enjoy. Lace up your boots and come along with us as we set out on the Downing Creek Trail, a lovely little trek leading to one of the most wondrous hidden waterfalls in Oregon!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hCxKJ_0ckukwxh00
This is Downing Creek Falls, an incredible cascade located within Oregon's North-Central Cascades.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ikjE9_0ckukwxh00
The hike to this hidden gem waterfall is a real treat, too. The one-mile, out-and-back Downing Creek Trail follows the eponymous creek, and packs a real scenic punch.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kT57c_0ckukwxh00
Along the way, you might pass a few smaller falls in Downing Creek, depending on the season and recent precipitation.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tUNZd_0ckukwxh00
Though short and accessible for beginners, the terrain along this trail can be a bit rugged and slippery, so take your time!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1600bz_0ckukwxh00
The verdant, moss-covered rocks make this trail extra unique and enchanting!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QC2qX_0ckukwxh00
Because it's only a mile to the falls, you'll quickly arrive at this photo-worthy finish. There's nothing better than happening upon a waterfall whilst hiking, is there?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m0FRZ_0ckukwxh00
The beauty of this waterfall cannot be overstated; the way the water rushes and forks down the 32-foot, moss-covered basalt cliff is totally sublime.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47viQK_0ckukwxh00
We recommend finding a tree trunk or dry rock, and simply letting this beautiful nature scene wash over you.

Have you hiked the Downing Creek Trail in Oregon before? If so, please share your experience in the comments below!

Looking for more waterfall hikes in Oregon? Within Silver Falls State Park, there are 10 (!) wondrous waterfalls just waiting to be admired along this epic trail.

