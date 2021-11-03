The Waterfall At The End Of The Downing Creek Trail In Oregon Is Truly Something To Marvel Over

Here in Oregon, there’s never a bad time to enjoy a waterfall hike. Spring, summer, fall, or winter, you’ll find us out and about, chasing waterfalls and reveling in the splendor of the Beaver State. If you’re looking for a short-and-sweet hike with an epic waterfall finish, we have one you’re sure to enjoy. Lace up your boots and come along with us as we set out on the Downing Creek Trail, a lovely little trek leading to one of the most wondrous hidden waterfalls in Oregon!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

This is Downing Creek Falls, an incredible cascade located within Oregon's North-Central Cascades.

The hike to this hidden gem waterfall is a real treat, too. The one-mile, out-and-back Downing Creek Trail follows the eponymous creek, and packs a real scenic punch.

Along the way, you might pass a few smaller falls in Downing Creek, depending on the season and recent precipitation.

Though short and accessible for beginners, the terrain along this trail can be a bit rugged and slippery, so take your time!

The verdant, moss-covered rocks make this trail extra unique and enchanting!

Because it's only a mile to the falls, you'll quickly arrive at this photo-worthy finish. There's nothing better than happening upon a waterfall whilst hiking, is there?

The beauty of this waterfall cannot be overstated; the way the water rushes and forks down the 32-foot, moss-covered basalt cliff is totally sublime.

We recommend finding a tree trunk or dry rock, and simply letting this beautiful nature scene wash over you.

Have you hiked the Downing Creek Trail in Oregon before? If so, please share your experience in the comments below!

