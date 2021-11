Pull your bucket list out because the Museum of Native American History is one to add! MONAH was voted top 10 history museums by USA Today, you don’t want to miss it!. MONAH’s mission is to showcase the diversity of cultures and artistry of the first People of all the Americas through our art collection through five periods of history from Paleo through the European influence. It is important that they weave the past with present day indigenous cultural leaders making history today through our programming, and onward to educate and inspire future generations through our family of presenters to honor and build upon traditional knowledge.

BENTONVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO