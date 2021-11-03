This Unassuming Taqueria In Beaverton Has The Most Mouthwatering Tacos In Oregon

Some of the very best restaurants are the most unassuming. This seems to be especially true with Mexican eateries, which house big, bold flavors inside their four humble walls — or, in this case, four wheels. Tacos El Patron is an unassuming food truck in Beaverton that’s so nondescript, it’s easy to miss if you’re not looking for it. But don’t mistake this blanco food truck as aburrido — Tacos El Patron makes the best, most mouthwatering tacos in Oregon.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Tuesday used to be the very boring, second day of the week. Not Monday, not Hump Day, not almost-Friday, and not the weekend, Tuesday was the Jan Brady of the week.

That is, until Taco Tuesday became a thing.

Now, Tuesday is a celebration -- a fiesta of flavor! And in Oregon, if you want to participate in the pure joy of Taco Tuesday, you'll want to head to Beaverton's Tacos El Patron.

Why? Because this unassuming little food truck has the best tacos in Oregon.

It's true! This humble little food truck dishes up big, bold flavors.

This is dreamy, steamy, taco goodness right here.

Carnivores: take note! Tacos El Patron slow smokes their meat to melt-in-your-mouth, fall-off-the-bone perfection.

Pescatarian? Tacos El Patron is also well-known for their epic shrimp tacos.

Not in the mood for tacos? (The horror!) No worries - the fully-loaded asada fries here will totally tantalize your taste buds.

In the mood for a taco party? Turn your next get-together into a total fiesta with a taco tray!

There's really nothing better than crispy-crunchy tacos with an ice-cold Coke. This is peak Taco Tuesday goals, friends.

Tacos El Patron is absolutely worth seeking out when you’re looking to take your Taco Tuesday to the next level. For more information on this humble taco truck in Oregon, be sure to follow Tacos El Patron on Facebook.

Address: Tacos El Patron, 21070 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy, Beaverton, OR 97006, USA