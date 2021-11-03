CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

This Unassuming Taqueria In Beaverton Has The Most Mouthwatering Tacos In Oregon

By Sarah McCosham
Only In Oregon
Only In Oregon
 9 days ago

Some of the very best restaurants are the most unassuming. This seems to be especially true with Mexican eateries, which house big, bold flavors inside their four humble walls — or, in this case, four wheels. Tacos El Patron is an unassuming food truck in Beaverton that’s so nondescript, it’s easy to miss if you’re not looking for it. But don’t mistake this blanco food truck as aburrido — Tacos El Patron makes the best, most mouthwatering tacos in Oregon.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zI3aX_0ckujI8C00
Tuesday used to be the very boring, second day of the week. Not Monday, not Hump Day, not almost-Friday, and not the weekend, Tuesday was the Jan Brady of the week.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DIh50_0ckujI8C00
That is, until Taco Tuesday became a thing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sEnk3_0ckujI8C00
Now, Tuesday is a celebration -- a fiesta of flavor! And in Oregon, if you want to participate in the pure joy of Taco Tuesday, you'll want to head to Beaverton's Tacos El Patron.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r5kik_0ckujI8C00
Why? Because this unassuming little food truck has the best tacos in Oregon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qpVgP_0ckujI8C00
It's true! This humble little food truck dishes up big, bold flavors.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTZfK_0ckujI8C00
This is dreamy, steamy, taco goodness right here.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elTjj_0ckujI8C00
Carnivores: take note! Tacos El Patron slow smokes their meat to melt-in-your-mouth, fall-off-the-bone perfection.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z8fPt_0ckujI8C00
Pescatarian? Tacos El Patron is also well-known for their epic shrimp tacos.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=168oep_0ckujI8C00
Not in the mood for tacos? (The horror!) No worries - the fully-loaded asada fries here will totally tantalize your taste buds.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ws5Kd_0ckujI8C00
In the mood for a taco party? Turn your next get-together into a total fiesta with a taco tray!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yC1gb_0ckujI8C00
There's really nothing better than crispy-crunchy tacos with an ice-cold Coke. This is peak Taco Tuesday goals, friends.

Tacos El Patron is absolutely worth seeking out when you’re looking to take your Taco Tuesday to the next level. For more information on this humble taco truck in Oregon, be sure to follow Tacos El Patron on Facebook.

Address: Tacos El Patron, 21070 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy, Beaverton, OR 97006, USA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In Oregon

Visit These Three Restaurants In Bend, Oregon, That Were Recently Featured On “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”

Oregon’s restaurants are in a league all their own. Form fine dining in the state’s gorgeous wineries to chowing down at beloved local seafood shacks, the cuisine in Oregon is on another level entirely. This isn’t just our opinion; Oregon has attracted the national spotlight, first with Bravo TV’s Top Chef Portland, and now with […] The post Visit These Three Restaurants In Bend, Oregon, That Were Recently Featured On “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

This Family-Owned Cranberry Bog Might Be One Of The Most Unique Day Trips In Oregon

If quirky places and hidden gems are your (cranberry) jam, then you’ll absolutely love this delightful little farm on the Oregon Coast. Peters’ Cranberries is a cranberry farm in southern Oregon that’s been suppling the PNW with vibrant, ruby-red berries since 1966. Stop in for a bounty of fresh berries, and be prepared to be totally charmed by this family-run cranberry bog in Oregon!
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

The Pie Spot Just Might Make The Best Marionberry Pie In All Of Oregon

There’s pie — and then there’s marionberry pie. Pumpkin, pecan, apple, blueberry — none holds a candle to the Oregon delicacy that is marionberry pie! And of all the Beaver State bakeries specializing in this delectable dessert, The Pie Spot just might make the best marrionberry pie in all of Oregon. Where’s your favorite place […] The post The Pie Spot Just Might Make The Best Marionberry Pie In All Of Oregon appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Beaverton, OR
Food & Drinks
City
Beaverton, OR
Beaverton, OR
Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Restaurants
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Beaverton, OR
Restaurants
Only In Oregon

Oregon’s Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory Is Your Gateway To The Infinite Universe

Here in Oregon, the wanderlust is real. The state is ours to explore, and we love nothing more than chasing waterfalls, paddling rivers, and hiking to some of the most wondrous places in the country. But our adventures extend beyond state lines — beyond the planet, in fact. The stargazing in Oregon is out-of-this-world, and there are some truly amazing places in the state to admire far-distant galaxies. Oregon’s Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory is one of them.
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

The Lowell Covered Bridge Is The Widest Covered Bridge In Oregon… And The Most Beautiful

Here at Only In Oregon, we have a major weakness for charming, old covered bridges. And there’s one in Lowell, Oregon, that’s practically perfect. Nestled in the Willamette Valley of western Oregon, the Lowell Covered Bridge is one of many in the area, but it stands out for several reasons. In addition to being the widest covered bridge in Oregon and serving as an interpretive center for the region’s many historic bridges, it’s also arguably the most beautiful covered bridge in the state, and absolutely worth venturing out to explore.
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

Super Joy Coffee Lab Is Brewing Up Delicious Chinese Coffee Right Here In Oregon

The Pacific Northwest is known for its next-level coffee game. Oregon, especially, is full of the most amazing coffee roasters, local coffee shops (and shacks!), and one-of-a-kind cafes. So when we say we’ve discovered a wholly unique, must-visit coffee shop in Oregon, we mean it. This is the magic of Super Joy Coffee Lab, a Chinese-owned coffee shop in Portland, Oregon, that’s on a mission to share China’s coffee with the world.
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

Enjoy Your Own Private Pond When You Spend The Night In This Quaint Oregon Cottage

There’s something magnetic about the water. Oregonians know this; the 363 miles of the Oregon Coast are absolutely irresistible, and we simply can’t get enough! Just a stone’s throw from Rockaway Beach in Oregon, there is a cottage that’s the most perfect little retreat. When you stay at Oregon’s Cottage on the Pond, you’ll fall asleep to the sounds of your very own private pond that’s located just a 10-minute walk away from the most glorious pond of all: the Pacific Ocean.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon House#Taco Tuesday#Taco Truck#Food Drink#Mexican#Tacos El Patron#Aburrido#Tualatin Valley Hwy
Only In Oregon

Order Epic Breakfast Sammies From A Converted School Bus Called Ditto In Portland, Oregon

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and when you visit Ditto, you’re bound to get the day started off right. Located in an iconic food truck site in Portland, Ditto serves up some of the tastiest breakfast sammies in the PNW! And there’s nothing ordinary about Ditto, either; in addition to its […] The post Order Epic Breakfast Sammies From A Converted School Bus Called Ditto In Portland, Oregon appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

Portland’s Only Black-Owned Bookstore, Third Eye Books Is A True Community Hub

There’s nothing quite like an afternoon spent perusing a good bookstore. Each book offers a world of possibility, and there’s a camaraderie felt between fellow readers (and that indefinable-yet-distinct bookstore smell) that makes visiting a bookstore a soul-filling and exciting experience. In Portland, Third Eye Books is a newbie on the bibliophile block, and it fills a much-needed void in Oregon. Portland’s only Black-owned bookstore, Third Eye Books is a true community hub; a space for education, inclusion, and representation.
PORTLAND, OR
Only In Oregon

Hike Below The Earth’s Surface And Into A Large Volcanic Fissure At Oregon’s Crack-In-The-Ground Trail

Oregon is full of natural wonders that offer a glimpse into the state’s fascinating history. Eastern Oregon, for example, is home to fossil beds that trace back to prehistoric times. Southern Oregon’s redwood forests boast 300-foot giants that have been around for 800 years! And in central Oregon, Crack-in-the-Ground is an ancient volcanic fissure that’s over two miles long and up to 70 feet deep — and you can hike straight through this unique geological feature on the eponymous 1.7-mile Crack-in-the-Ground Trail.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In Oregon

Dome Sweet Dome Will Take Your Oregon Glamping Experience To A Whole New Level

There’s nothing quite like retreating into the Oregon wilds for a night or two. Surrounded by immense beauty and wildlife, the Beaver State is a natural paradise. The options for camping are numerous, ranging from bare-bones tent camping to renting a teardrop trailer. But for those who prefer to camp without sacrificing creature comforts, there’s glamping; whether you want to stay in an A-frame, treehouse, or even a geodesic dome, you’ll find all sorts of unique glamping options in Oregon. The next time you want to take your Oregon glamping experience to a whole new level, we suggest booking a night at Dome Sweet Dome.
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

There’s A Wildlife Safari Park Hiding In Winston, Oregon

Oregon is full of surprises, but this park in Winston is easily the wildest and most unexpected. Open year-round, Wildlife Safari is a 615-acre drive-through safari park in Oregon with more than 600 species of animals from all over the planet! If you’re looking for a unique and family-friendly day trip adventure in Oregon, this is it.
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

The Creamy, Dreamy Chocolates From Oregon’s Columbia Gorge Confections Are Almost Too Beautiful To Eat

Life’s so much sweeter with chocolate. Rich and creamy, milk or dark (or white, if that’s your thing), in candy bars or gourmet truffles, chocolate is a universally loved confection that’s just plain delightful. And Oregon’s Columbia Gorge Confections makes some of the most decadent and divine chocolate in the state. These creamy, dreamy chocolates are edible works of art that are almost too beautiful to eat. Almost. Let’s take a look…
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In Oregon

Oregon is ravishing all year long — but during the fall, the Beaver State totally dazzles. This time of year, the shorter days, crisp temperatures, and dazzling fall foliage all come together in the most wondrous way, making Oregon’s Great Outdoors even more appealing than usual. If you’re looking for a fun way to enjoy this splendid […] The post Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In Oregon appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

50 Years In The Making, The Corvallis-To-The-Sea-Trail Just Opened – And It’s An Epic Oregon Adventure

The wait is over. After a half century of planning, The Corvallis-To-The-Sea-Trail just opened! The trail links the Willamette Valley and the Pacific Ocean, finally making this stretch of the Oregon Coast accessible to outdoor enthusiasts. The Corvallis-to-the-Sea Trail is an opportunity to enjoy the Oregon Coast Range in a wholly new way: its old-growth forests and coastal foliage, abundant wildlife, and stunning shorelines. This 62-mile trail is an epic Oregon adventure that most certainly needs to be added to your bucket list.
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

Brew And Bunk At Rogue Ales, The Oregon Brewery With Its Own Campground

Oregon is home to numerous breweries and vineyards, all of which make for fun day trips for the 21-and-up crowd. But for those who chose to imbibe, having safe transportation for such activities can be tricky. But not at Rogue Ales. This Oregon brewery is located right next to a beautiful RV campground, so beer-loving […] The post Brew And Bunk At Rogue Ales, The Oregon Brewery With Its Own Campground appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

This Creepy Day Trip Through The Spookiest Places In Oregon Is Perfect For Fall

In the fall, the landscape of the Beaver State comes alive with color, which creates an enchanting and irresistible experience. But as fall gives way to winter and the leaves begin to shrivel and shed, there’s a stillness that descends upon Oregon that’s positively eerie. And it’s during this late-fall season that we recommend checking out Oregon’s most haunted places… because there really isn’t anything better than reveling in delightful, frightful fun. This creepy day trip will take you through some of the spookiest places in Oregon, and it’s positively perfect for fall!
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

Only In Oregon

5K+
Followers
604
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Oregon is for people who LOVE the Beaver State. We publish one Oregon article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy