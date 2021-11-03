This Unassuming Taqueria In Beaverton Has The Most Mouthwatering Tacos In Oregon
By Sarah McCosham
Only In Oregon
9 days ago
Some of the very best restaurants are the most unassuming. This seems to be especially true with Mexican eateries, which house big, bold flavors inside their four humble walls — or, in this case, four wheels. Tacos El Patron is an unassuming food truck in Beaverton that’s so nondescript, it’s easy to miss if you’re not looking for it. But don’t mistake this blanco food truck as aburrido — Tacos El Patron makes the best, most mouthwatering tacos in Oregon.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Tacos El Patron is absolutely worth seeking out when you’re looking to take your Taco Tuesday to the next level. For more information on this humble taco truck in Oregon, be sure to follow Tacos El Patron on Facebook.
Address: Tacos El Patron, 21070 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy, Beaverton, OR 97006, USA
