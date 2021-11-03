Simonds fends off challenge from Harper for 94th House seat

Del. Shelly Simonds, right, hugs Del. Marcia "Cia" Price during post-election gathering at Burger Theory in Newport News Tuesday evening November 2, 2021. Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press

Incumbent Del. Shelly Simonds fended off a challenge from Republican pastor and business owner C. Russ Harper for the 94th District seat in Newport News.

Simonds led Harper, 56% to 44%, with 20 of 21 precincts reporting, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections. That showed Simonds with 13,644 votes, compared to Harper’s 10,714, the results show.

Simonds, a Democrat, said the close vote — with some ups and downs throughout the night — brought back memories from 2017, when her race with then-Del. David Yancey ended in a tie.

“I kept my supporters waiting while we made sure that every vote was counted, and we were absolutely certain about our victory,” Simonds said. “I’m just so grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve.”

There’s “so much more we need to do,” she said, to bring teacher pay in Virginia up to the national average, to invest in science and math programs, “and to make sure our kids get high paying jobs ... and are ready for the jobs of the future, and the jobs of today.”

“We have this historic opportunity to invest in people,” Simonds said. “And I just hope we can build consensus ... and can continue the momentum to help working families in Virginia.”

Harper could immediately be reached for comment.

Simonds — who has been a schoolteacher, PTA president and school board member — says her top legislative priority is “fighting for our future by investing in public education.”

“Public education has just fueled my passion for being an elected official,” she said. “It’s my guiding light. It’s why I do what I do.”

Harper, whose five daughters have been home-schooled, said he’s pushing hard for “school choice” — allowing parents to use public money for private schools.

“Parents shouldn’t be forced to send their kids to a school that may be failing just because of where they live,” said Harper, a painting company owner and former Army sergeant. “It will make everybody step up their game, and they will basically compete for your child,” Harper said. “Quality will go up across the board.”