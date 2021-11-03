CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

15-year-old dead after shooting on Rochester’s northeast side

By James Battaglia
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rl9qG_0ckuiuGf00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after a shooting along Peckham Street off Hudson Avenue in Rochester.

Police say Jamere Wade was heading back to a car with a number of other people after buying marijuana from a “drug house” on Peckham Street when he was shot. The people he was with drove him to Rochester General Hospital immediately.

Wade was rushed into surgery, but did not survive.

The Rochester Teachers Association said Wade was a student at Franklin High School. Teachers and the union requested extra security at the school Wednesday.

Authorities say this was an isolated incident.

As Rochester nears 70 homicides in 2021, community searches for solutions to violence

The Rochester Police Department is asking anyone who was on Peckham Street at the time of the shooting, or anyone who knows about drug activity on Peckham Street, to contact investigators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

MCSO: Three deputies injured during incident in Rochester City Court

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) –The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an assistant public defender tried to gain entry into a restricted area of Rochester City Court on Friday at 10:15 a.m. The MCSO says the assistant public defender was denied access due to safety concerns with a disruptive inmate who was in the restricted […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

Three deputies injured, attorney hospitalized in Rochester courtroom ‘disruption’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies were injured and an assistant public defender was hospitalized for evaluation after what investigators call a “disruption” in a Rochester courtroom Friday. According to the MCSO, the assistant public defender was denied access to an area in Rochester City Court around 10:15 a.m. because of “safety […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Marijuana#Homicides#Franklin High School#Rpd#Christian#Rochesterfirst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

Brockport daycare center under investigation, former employees and parents speak out

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A daycare center in Brockport is under investigation. The state is looking into claims of poor treatment of children potentially putting their health at risk.  The TLFC Child Care and Learning Center in Brockport sent out a letter to all their families in the infant, preschool, and Pre-K classrooms back on October 29th saying there’s an open […]
BROCKPORT, NY
News 8 WROC

Team of local educators and police talk safety in schools, community

GATES, NY (WROC) — Earlier this week, several schools in Gates had to follow lockout procedures after a knifepoint robbery and police chase. Police were searching for one of the suspects, and to keep students safe—were able to relay a message to area schools to hold fast. Gates Police Chief James Vanbrederode showed media Thursday […]
GATES, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy