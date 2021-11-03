15-year-old dead after shooting on Rochester’s northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after a shooting along Peckham Street off Hudson Avenue in Rochester.

Police say Jamere Wade was heading back to a car with a number of other people after buying marijuana from a “drug house” on Peckham Street when he was shot. The people he was with drove him to Rochester General Hospital immediately.

Wade was rushed into surgery, but did not survive.

The Rochester Teachers Association said Wade was a student at Franklin High School. Teachers and the union requested extra security at the school Wednesday.

Authorities say this was an isolated incident.

The Rochester Police Department is asking anyone who was on Peckham Street at the time of the shooting, or anyone who knows about drug activity on Peckham Street, to contact investigators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

