Lyft (LYFT) Q3 Revenues Beat Modeslty

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.21), which may not compare to the analyst estimate of ($0.03). Revenue for the quarter came in...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

CPI Card Group, Inc. (PMTS) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.56

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CPI Card Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.56. Revenue for the quarter came in at $99.6 million, versus $0 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on CPI Card Group, Inc. (PMTS)...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Telus (TU) Reports Q3 EPS of C$0.29

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Telus (NYSE: TU) reported Q3 EPS of Cdn$0.29, versus Cdn$0.28 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$4.25 billion, versus Cdn$3.95 billion reported last year. For...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Orthofix International (OFIX) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c, Updates Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Orthofix International (NASDAQ: OFIX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.10, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $112 million versus the consensus estimate of $113.31 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Moderna (MRNA) Misses Q3 EPS by $1.35, Revenue Misses

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported Q3 EPS of $7.70, $1.35 worse than the analyst estimate of $9.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Tops Q3 EPS by 81c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: MITT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.96, $0.81 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) click here.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

American Axle (AXL) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. American Axle (NYSE: AXL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.15, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.21 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Quanterix (QTRX) Q3 Revenue Beats

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX) reported Q3 revenue of $27.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Quanterix (QTRX) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Q3 Revenues Beat

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) reported Q3 revenue of $3.48 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Retail Units Sold of 111,949, an increase of 74% YoY. Total Gross Profit per Unit of $4,672, an increase of...
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

Uber (UBER) Q3 Revenues Beat

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Uber (NYSE: UBER) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.62), $0.28 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.34). Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.8 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Gross Bookings reached an all-time...
TRAFFIC
StreetInsider.com

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Misses Q3 EPS, Revenue Beats

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.10), $1.28 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.69 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Magnite (MGNI) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c, Revenue Beats

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.14, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $116.62 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Sees 3 Uber Inc. (UBER) Takeaways From Lyft Upside, Reiterates Top Pick

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BofA Securities analyst Justin Post reiterated a Buy rating and $64.00 price target on Uber Inc. (NYSE: UBER) after Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) reported results that were better than expected. The analyst sees 3 key takeaways for Uber:
TRAFFIC
Bloomberg

Lyft Revenue Climbs 73% as Drivers Return; Stock Rises

Lyft Inc. reported third-quarter revenue 73% higher than last year, boosted by demand for ride-hailing services amid improving Covid-19 conditions. The company also projected that it would turn a profit before tax, depreciation and other expenses for the full year. Lyft’s shares were up more than 12% in extended trading.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Q3 Revenues Beat

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.89), $0.49 worse than the analyst estimate of ($1.40). Revenue for the quarter came in at $138.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $126.44 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Uber is beating Lyft for both riders and drivers, analysts say

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 06, 2020 rideshare drivers demonstrate against rideshare companies Uber and Lyft during a car caravan protest in Los Angeles. - A California judge has ruled unconstitutional a 2020 referendum passed by the state's voters that lets "gig workers" be treated as contractors, reports said August 20, 2021. Labor legislation known as Proposition 22 -- heavily backed by Uber, Lyft and other app-based, on-demand services -- effectively overturned a California law requiring them to reclassify their drivers and provide employee benefits. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) By robyn beck/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images.
TRAFFIC
StreetInsider.com

Intricon Corporation (IIN) Announces CFO Departure, Preliminary Q3 Revenue Beats

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN), an international joint development manufacturer engaged in designing, developing, engineering, manufacturing, and packaging miniature interventional, implantable and body-worn medical devices, announced today that Ellen Scipta has stepped down from her position as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 29, 2021. Annalee Lutgen, current Treasurer and Director of Finance, will serve as interim Chief Financial Officer effective upon Ms. Scipta’s resignation as the company conducts its search for a permanent replacement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

United Rentals (URI) Misses Q3 EPS, Revenues Beat; Raises Outlook

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. United Rentals (NYSE: URI) reported Q3 EPS of $6.58, worse than the analyst estimate of $6.82. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion.
ECONOMY

