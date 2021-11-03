Lyft (LYFT) Q3 Revenues Beat Modeslty

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN), an international joint development manufacturer engaged in designing, developing, engineering, manufacturing, and packaging miniature interventional, implantable and body-worn medical devices, announced today that Ellen Scipta has stepped down from her position as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 29, 2021. Annalee Lutgen, current Treasurer and Director of Finance, will serve as interim Chief Financial Officer effective upon Ms. Scipta’s resignation as the company conducts its search for a permanent replacement.
