Hello to all our readers including Traders, Investors, Analysts, and others!!!!. This week's stock market is up. Let’s take a look at some of the top news of the week. Singapore’s largest bank, DBS Group Holdings, posted third-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ estimates as its chief executive flagged improving business conditions in the months ahead. Another important piece of information is that From Jeff Bezos to Tencent, entrepreneur Nipun Mehra has a wealth of investors backing his Indonesian e-commerce start-up, Ula. Other than this Cramer says this week’s election results are good for stocks, expects the market to go higher.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO