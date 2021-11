(Park Hills, MO) The winners of the Mineral Area Council on the Arts Second Annual Creative Writing Contest Winners are being announced. The 2021 Creative Writing Contest wrapped up Saturday with a Creative Writing Workshop with poet and short story author Justin Hamm and the public readings of the winning entries. The 2021 winners are: for High School Essay, Lily Fahnestock of Ste. Genevieve High School. in High School Poetry the winner was Faith Jarvis of Arcadia Valley High School, and the High School Short Story award went to Reese Sartori of Ste. Genevieve High School. The Adult Essay category and the Adult Poetry prize were both won by Kimberly Ramos of Farmington, and Bobby Upchurch of Bonne Terre won the Adult Short Story award. Of the six winning entries, the six judges chose one overall winner. The 2021 overall winner is Kimberly Ramos with her essay titled, "Tomatoes". All six winning entries may be read at the Mineral Area Council on the Arts website MineralAreaArts.org.

PARK HILLS, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO