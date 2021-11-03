CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Deere Workers Reject Second Contract Offer

Cover picture for the articleWorkers at Deere & Co. rejected a second contract offer, extending a strike against the farm equipment and construction...

Kellogg Faces Growing Costs as Labor Strike, Supply Snags Persist

A monthlong strike at Kellogg Co. is raising the cereal giant’s costs as it contends with continuing inflation and supply-chain disruptions. More than 1,000 employees walked off the job at Kellogg’s U.S. cereal plants last month, objecting to the company’s proposals during contract negotiations regarding holiday and vacation pay, retirement benefits and healthcare, according to the union representing the workers.
WGAU

Deere warns striking workers not to expect better offer

Deere executives said Wednesday that the company wouldn't return to the bargaining table with striking workers because it wouldn't offer a better contract than one they rejected that included immediate 10% raises. Marc Howze, the chief administrative officer of Deere & Co., said the deal the United Auto Workers union...
Ames Tribune

John Deere doubles wage increases, boosts retirement benefits in second offer to striking UAW workers

In its latest offer, Deere & Co. executives doubled wage increases and boosted future retirement payments for United Auto Workers members. An outline of a new contract between the company and the union released Sunday afternoon shows that 10,100 striking UAW members will receive 10% wage increases, compared to what they made earlier this year. That's up from a 5% or 6% increase that Deere offered in an earlier proposal, which nine out of 10 union members rejected Oct. 10.
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help....
The Independent

Disabled activist dies after United Airlines destroyed her custom wheelchair

A well known disability activist has reportedly died from complications associated with the loss of her custom wheelchair, which was destroyed during a United Airlines flight.Engracia Figueroa, 51, was admitted to an ICU unit about two weeks ago and according to Hand in Hand, a US-wide network advocating for dignified working conditions, died on Sunday. United Airlines allegedly destroyed her custom-made wheelchair during a flight from Washington DC to California, her home. It was damaged in the cargo-hold. Despite having a spinal cord injury and left leg amputation, Ms Figueroa was allegedly forced to wait five hours after landing...
Business Insider

Private cleaning companies are turning down business and canceling regular customers because they don't have enough staff

Cleaning companies told Insider they're turning down business because they can't find enough staff. A Florida MaidPro franchisee said two of her long-term employees had left to work at Amazon. The cleaning industry has a reputation for low wages and poor benefits. Residential cleaning companies say they're having to turn...
doppleronline.ca

COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for hospital visitors effective Nov. 22

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) announced this week that starting November 22, 2021 it will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Patients are not required to show proof of vaccination to receive care. The provincial government has not mandated COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers, although...
Washington Post

‘It’s a walkout!’

BRADFORD, Pa. — Dustin Snyder was tired of the low wages, the 60-hour workweeks and the impossible-to-please customers, and so in early September the assistant general manager at a McDonald’s here drafted a petition that laid bare months of building anger and frustration. “We are all leaving,” his petition threatened,...
raleighnews.net

Weight loss med sold out after receiving FDA approval

PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey: A newly released weight-reduction medication, having received Federal Drug Administration approval, has proven so popular that it is increasingly sold out in American stores. Wegovy, a weight loss medication manufactured by Novo Nordisk, might be unavailable until early 2022, after initial stocks quickly sold out in...
Jenn Leach

Is a Fourth Stimulus Check for $2,000 Coming in November?

Update: Americans are putting pressure on President Biden to offer a fourth stimulus check. The latest talk has been for the Child Tax Credit to be extended past December. The Child Tax Credit issues $250 per household per child over age 6 and $300 per household per child under age 6. Here's more on how it works..
notebookcheck.net

Crypto taxation passes with the House infrastructure bill, time to sort those Shiba Inu coin gains

The U.S. House of Representatives just passed the US$1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and sent it for President Biden to sign into law. With it, those recent rumors that the White House is preparing to regulate the cryptocurrency trading market may have materialized in a roundabout manner. The bill is making crypto news today because its provisions seem to be mandating a cryptocurrency transaction tax. Besides the parts that deal with renovating physical assets like roads and bridges, some govern digital and financial infrastructure.
Rolling Stone

‘A Way of Life Is At Stake.’ Striking John Deere Workers Defy the Company, and Their Union, to Tell Their Stories

It’s an October Saturday in Iowa and the farmers ride green machines. Some wear headphones as they tend the land between the towns of What Cheer and Ottumwa. The Hawkeyes are playing the Badgers, a game that can’t be missed, but, still, there’s work to be done and only so much daylight. I’m on State Route 21, the sun is shining, and a gentle autumn wind blows through my open window. It is hard not to be sentimental about America the beautiful. But it doesn’t take long for that sentimentality to morph into defiance. About 45 minutes later, I pull into...
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. retail gasoline prices have started to decline in recent days and could drop even further, according to fuel-savings app GasBuddy. "If you don't need gas, my suggestion is wait," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted on Wednesday when international crude oil prices crashed by 4%.
