Gulf Coast Approves Nearly $11 Million In Grants

Gulf Coast Media has named Gulf Coast native Bailey Kennon Wyatt a sales representative serving businesses in southern Baldwin County and along the Gulf Coast, Publisher Vince Johnson announced this week in an article on GulfCoastNewsToday.com. Wyatt will work with organizations on advertising solutions and community partnerships, specifically in the Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, South Foley and Pensacola areas. Wyatt grew up in Orange Beach before attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Since graduation, Wyatt has built her own marketing business, working with organizations across the Southeast. She is a former Miss Coastal Alabama, Miss Alabama and Miss Alabama USA finalist. In addition to working on developing initiatives with Gulf Coast Media, Wyatt will play a lead advertising role in The Islander, The Baldwin Times, Beachin’, the Gulf Coast Visitor’s Guide, Best of Baldwin and more.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO