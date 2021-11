Taylor Swift will be doing a lot of late-night promotion for next week’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album, and so far she’s keeping it all in the NBC family. Social media posts Thursday from Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers or their shows revealed that Swift will be appearing back-to-back with both hosts on the night of Nov. 11, right around the hour “Red” is being digitally launched. The sequential appearances on “The Tonight Show” and “Late Night” will precede by two nights Swift’s already announced appearance as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” Nov. 13. Twin appearances on both of NBC’s late-night...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO