Cloudland wraps up regular season region title

The Charger teams wrapping up the season. Football: The Horton football team traveled to Troy on Friday night, playing the Trojans tough, but ultimately falling 46-21. The Charger’s 21 points were the most the team has scored since their 2019 contest with Troy, in which they scored 24. The Chargers will travel to Lyndon for their final game of the season on Friday night. Horton faced the Tigers in their season finale a year ago, as well, falling 57-6. Increased numbers and some encouraging efforts in recent weeks have hopes that things are heading in the right direction, and the Chargers certainly appear to be an improving program, as they look to break their losing streak that now extends over four seasons.

FOOTBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO