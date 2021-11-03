CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Cloudland wraps up regular season region title

By Matt Laws matt.laws@averyjournal.com
averyjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a share of the Region title in hand, the Cloudland football program made sure they didn’t have to share. The ‘Landers rolled to a 38-8 victory at North Greene on the road to wrap up the Region 1-A Championship, as well as a No. 1 seed for the upcoming...

www.averyjournal.com

Inside Nova

High school football regular season wraps up with rivalry week

GAR-FIELD (5-4) AT WOODBRIDGE (3-6) Saturday, 1 p.m. (this game was pushed back to Saturday to give Woodbridge an extra day after playing Tuesday against Massaponax) Series: Gar-Field leads 29-26-1 (only regular-season matchups) First meeting: 1965, Woodbridge won 20-6 Streaks: Gar-Field has won the last two games between the schools...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
#American Football#Chs#Ng#Chase Shell
Linn County Leader

Marceline wraps up another league football title

HARRISBURG — Tack another undisputed Lewis and Clark Conference football title onto the Marceline High School Tigers display banner. Although not able to shake host Harrisburg’s Bulldogs until the last couple of minutes when running back Hunter Nelson capped a big overall night with a pile-pushing 11-yards touchdown run that again opened a 2-scores gap, the Tigers (8-1, 6-0 conf.) took care of their business in capturing not only their latest L&C crown, but also officially sewed up the top seeding – and important first-round bye – in the Class 1 District 6 ratings with a 30-16 road triumph.
HARRISBURG, MO
Island Packet Online

Hilton Head Christian, May River wrap up football region titles

Hilton Head Christian won the SCISA Region 1-2A title and moved a win away from an unbeaten regular season on Friday. Jace Blackshear ran for two touchdowns and the Eagle defense also scored twice to defeat Beaufort Academy, 35-6. With the win, HHCA moves to 9-0 on the season and will host Hilton Head Prep next week to end the regular season.
BEAUFORT, SC
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Area cross country season wraps up at semistate

HUNTINGTON — While the area contingent of runners at Saturday’s cross country semistate was dominated by underclassmen, it was a pair of seniors who led the way as the area season came to an end when no area runners qualified for the state championship. Avry Carpenter and Laney Ricker competed...
HUNTINGTON, IN
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Belgrade News

Tigers, Wolves wrap up season with home losses

The Manhattan and Three Forks football teams wrapped up the regular season with losses at home Friday night. Manhattan, the defending state Class B champion, was defeated by Columbus 44-8. Three Forks lost to Big Timber 37-13. Neither team qualified for the postseason this fall. While the Tigers trailed just...
THREE FORKS, MT
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Franklin Regional notebook: Girls golf team wraps up another strong season

Based on the level of competition at the WPIAL Class 3A girls team golf finals, coach Kane Daignault was thrilled to see his Franklin Regional team card a top-five finish. “You look around and there are so many good players and teams here,” Daignault said on Oct. 14 at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Rostraver. “We came in hoping to finish in the top half. I knew if we played well enough, we could do that.”
TENNIS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Chargers wrapping up fall season

The Charger teams wrapping up the season. Football: The Horton football team traveled to Troy on Friday night, playing the Trojans tough, but ultimately falling 46-21. The Charger’s 21 points were the most the team has scored since their 2019 contest with Troy, in which they scored 24. The Chargers will travel to Lyndon for their final game of the season on Friday night. Horton faced the Tigers in their season finale a year ago, as well, falling 57-6. Increased numbers and some encouraging efforts in recent weeks have hopes that things are heading in the right direction, and the Chargers certainly appear to be an improving program, as they look to break their losing streak that now extends over four seasons.
FOOTBALL
Bryan College Station Eagle

Allen Academy cross country teams wrap up regular season at Covenant Christian Invite

The Allen Academy boys and girls cross country teams each earned team titles at the Covenant Christian Invitational to close out the regular season on Saturday. The boys team took first place with 23 points, led by Rusty Ly-McMurray, who finished 10th overall with a time of 20 minutes, 22.72 seconds in the 5,000-meter race. Hunter Hancock followed closely behind in 11th at 20:29.26. A trio of runners finished next for the Rams, including Matthew Rentfro (14th, 21:43.45), Christian Medrano (15th, 21:44.25) and Dominic Lampo (16th, 21:57.70). Calvin Chiu finished in 27th at 27:25.50.
ALLEN, TX
upstatespartans.com

Women's Soccer Wraps Regular Season with Shutout Victory Over Hampton

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – For the second consecutive season, USC Upstate women's soccer closed the regular season with a victory as the Spartans blanked Hampton 2-0 Tuesday night at County University Soccer Stadium. The Spartans got goals in the match from junior midfielder Jane Bossler and sophomore forward Ashley Finn with...
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Post and Courier

T-Breds wrap up unbeaten region championship

South Aiken put the finishing touch on its regular season Friday night, never trailing en route to a smothering win over Midland Valley. The T-Breds defense started the game off strong, forcing a fumble from Midland Valley's Joenathan Peeples on the Mustangs' first drive of the game. South Aiken's offense...
FOOTBALL
wcgazette.com

Oakesdale volleyball wraps up season 10-0

OAKESDALE – The Oakesdale Nighthawks defeated the St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse (SJEL) Eagles in their final game of the season. The Nighthawks hosted the Eagles on Oct. 26 and won in three sets (25-16, 25-14, 25-23), according to Oakesdale Athletic Director Ken Lindgren. Oakesdale ended the season undefeated with a 10-0 1B...
OAKESDALE, WA
wtva.com

BMC Soccer wraps up first ever season

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) -- Getting a college sports program off the ground is never an easy task, the Blue Mountain College men’s and women’s soccer teams wrapped up their inaugural seasons, so we popped over to BMC to check out how its gone. "It just makes you feel like...
BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M soccer team to wrap up regular season at Missouri with SEC tourney berth in sights

The Texas A&M soccer team will face Missouri at 6 p.m. Thursday at Walton Stadium in the final regular season match of the season for both teams. A&M (7-8-2, 3-5-1) needs a win to make the 10-team Southeastern Conference tournament. The Aggies are tied with Florida (4-10-3, 3-5-1) for ninth place in the league standings. LSU (10-6, 3-6-0) is in 11th with nine points, while Mississippi State (4-8-3, 2-6-1) is 12th with seven points, and both teams can still catch the Aggies and Gators.
SOCCER

