CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Marshall Health expands pediatric care in Teays Valley

By The Putnam Herald
Herald-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — Expanded pediatric specialty care is now available at Marshall Health — Teays Valley, according to a news release from Marshall Health. Pediatric allergy and immunology, endocrinology, nephrology and developmental-behavioral pediatrics will outfit a new pediatric sub-specialty clinic on the second floor of Marshall Health-Teays Valley, located at...

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
mycbs4.com

UF Health and Shriners Children's open new pediatric orthopedic clinic

UF Health Shriner's and Children's are holding a ribbon cutting today, Oct. 25th, to officially open their new UF Health Pediatrics Orthopedics practice. UF Health media contact, Ken Garcia, said the alliance between UF Health and Shriners Children's started in Oct. 2019, with a grant from Shriners to UF Health.
HEALTH SERVICES
Columbia Daily Herald

Maury Regional opens primary care and pediatric practice in Columbia

Maury Regional Medical Group has announced the relocation of two primary care providers to the network’s Primary Care and Pediatrics practice in Columbia. Pinky Chugani, D.O., and Andrew Nielsen, M.D., are specialists in internal medicine and pediatricians, who will see patients of all ages at the new location. Chugani and...
COLUMBIA, TN
Winchester Star

Valley Health offers support to caregivers

People who care for patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease can easily burn out, and area programs are focusing on offering resources to help caregivers so they, in turn, can help those who rely on them. The qualities that make someone a good caregiver can also make their work overly challenging,...
WINCHESTER, VA
westsidenewsny.com

Rochester Regional Health opening pediatric COVID-19 testing centers

As emergency rooms, urgent care facilities and doctors’ offices continue to accommodate the increasingly growing volume, Rochester Regional Health is taking steps to help reduce that strain and help local children get faster access to COVID-19 testing. On October 20, Rochester Regional Health announced its new pediatric COVID-19 testing program,...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
South Florida Business Journal

Brave Health raises $10 million to expand access to mental health care

Brave Health plans to make behavioral health care more accessible to low-income Americans after raising $10 million from investors. Backed by new capital, the Miami-based virtual clinic is scaling across 10 states to serve an additional 65 million patients covered by Medicaid. Brave Health offers virtual outpatient services for mental health and addiction treatments, an alternative to traditional in-person services that can be difficult for vulnerable populations to access.
MIAMI, FL
duke.edu

Integrating Pediatric Care in NC: Behavioral Health Perspectives

In healthcare, developing a new treatment is often half of the battle. The other half lies in delivering these treatments to those communities who need them the most. Coordinating care delivery is the goal of NC Integrated Care for Kids (InCK), an integrated pediatric service delivery and payment platform looking to serve 100,000 kids within five counties — Alamance, Orange, Durham, Granville, and Vance — in central North Carolina. The project is a collaborative effort between Duke, UNC, and the NC Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) funded by a federal grant from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The program’s executive director is Dr. Charlene Wong (MD, MSPH), a Duke researcher, physician, and professor who leads an interdisciplinary team of researchers and policy experts as they explore ways to reduce costs via integrating care for North Carolina youth enrolled in Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
DURHAM, NC
pajaronian.com

Coalition seeks to improve health care in Pajaro Valley

WATSONVILLE—If a group of local medical professionals and nonprofit leaders has its way, a newly established healthcare district will one day own and operate Watsonville Community Hospital (WCH). If those efforts are successful, it will likely come as a relief for South County residents who have seen their hospital managed...
WATSONVILLE, CA
dbusiness.com

Henry Ford Health System Partners to Expand Access to On-demand Care

Henry Ford Health System in Detroit today announced a partnership with GoHealth Urgent Care, an on-demand care company founded in Portland, Ore., to operate urgent care centers across southeast Michigan. Three existing Henry Ford Macomb Urgent Care centers in Fraser, Chesterfield Township, and Bruce Township will transition to the new...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Marshall University#Marshall Pediatrics
republic-online.com

Health department to offer pediatric vaccine walk-in clinics

PAOLA – The Miami County Health Department (MCHD) has scheduled two pediatric COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinics, in addition to offering pediatric doses during its regular Monday walk-in clinics. The two pediatric walk-in clinics will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and Friday, Nov. 12, at the...
PAOLA, KS
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Carle Health Gets Boost for Virtual Health Care, Looking to Expand Further

It was during the early days of the pandemic that it really became obvious how important virtual health care, commonly known as telehealth, was becoming. And Carle Health recently received a grant of 544-thousand dollars to improve access to telemedicine in rural areas. Carle Director of Virtual Health Julie Edwards says this particular grant was for a specific area, but there’s no doubt that even more downstate Carle facilities will be able to expand even more.
DANVILLE, IL
ptproductsonline.com

Kaia Health Partners with Luna to Expand Access to High-Quality MSK Care

Kaia Health unveils a reportedly industry-first partnership with Luna On-Demand Physical Therapy to further extend access to high-quality care for musculoskeletal (MSK) patients by delivering physical therapy to a patient’s doorstep. This unique online-offline partnership will expand access to care for more members, including high-risk patients, and advance the Kaia...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Health Services
wtae.com

Allegheny Health Network ships vaccines to pediatric offices

PITTSBURGH — A team of AHN pharmacists sent boxes full of the COVID-19 vaccine to pediatric offices throughout the region on Thursday. Watch the report in the video player above. The lead pharmacist called the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's approval of the vaccine for children ages 5 to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDVM 25

Valley Health wants feedback on community health needs

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Valley Health System is asking people to fill out a survey in order to gather more information about the health needs of the community. It’s all part of the Community Health Needs Assessment which happens every three years. Valley Health partners with local health departments, education systems, and social service agencies […]
WINCHESTER, VA
KKTV

Nomi Health expands Covid-19 vaccination capacity including pediatric vaccinations at community and mobile clinics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Responding to a dramatic surge in Colorado Covid-19 infections, Nomi Health, the direct healthcare company coordinating COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts across the country, is extending hours and expanding capacity at its community and mobile vaccination clinics across the state. The sites offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations and boosters for adults and children.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WHYY

Health Care at Home

A lot of us had our first taste of remote medical care during the pandemic — telemedicine checkups performed right in our own homes. It has its advantages — no travel time, no waiting room germs, no need to find a babysitter or change out of our jammies. And it can help doctors reach more patients without creating more strain.
HEALTH SERVICES
INFORUM

Sanford Health teams with Spirit Halloween to bring costumes to pediatric patients

FARGO — Sanford is letting child patients "shop" for their very own Halloween costumes in a store set up by staff. Lining the store's shelves are costumes provided by Spirit Halloween. The costume-selling business partnered with Sanford to donate 200 costumes to the Sanford's Children's Hospital in Fargo. Katie Fredericksen...
FARGO, ND
WTVM

New pediatric urgent care coming to Macon Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The new urgent care facility is under construction for renovations right now. The facility will feature two urgent cares in one - KidStreet will treat patients up to 16 years old and MainStreet Family will treat people 17 and older. Open from 8 a.m. until 8...
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy