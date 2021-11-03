Braves lifer Snitker receives reward for 44-year investment

For months, it’s felt like the sky was falling in Atlanta, and this postseason has been no different. Jorge Soler missed the final game of the NLDS and most of the NLCS because of an untimely COVID diagnosis. Huascar Ynoa was pulled from his Game 4 start in the NLCS and announced out for the season with an arm injury. And now, Braves ace Charlie Morton will miss the rest of the World Series after suffering a broken fibula in Game 1. It should be impossible to overcome, especially since Mike Soroka, Ronald Acuña, and Marcell Ozuna are already missing for the season, but somehow the Braves keep winning.
