CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Braves lifer Snitker receives reward for 44-year investment

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago

Brian Snitker has joined mentor Bobby Cox as the only Atlanta Braves managers to win...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Just like Freddie Freeman, Brian Snitker deserves a lifetime contract

Freddie Freeman and Brian Snitker are just alike. Ok, maybe not at all. One has been the face of Atlanta sports and is set to earn around half a billion dollars over his career, and the other never made it out of the minor leagues until the Braves hired him as the interim manager in 2017, after spending over 40 years with the organization. One is a beloved superstar, while the other was constantly criticized by fans and media outlets alike. However, after ending a 26-year championship drought, both deserve to be Braves for the entirety of their careers.
MLB
KIMT

Braves vs Astros World Series Game 3: Snitker relishing 'wild' Atlanta home crowd

Truist Park takes center stage tonight as the World Series shifts from Houston to Atlanta, with the Braves and the Astros looking to break the deadlock. Tied at a game apiece following Wednesday night's dominant 7-2 Astros win -- lit up by the ferocious pitching of right-hander José Urquidy -- the Braves will be looking to capitalize on home advantage for Games 3, 4 and 5.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Cox
WAND TV

Macon's Brian Snitker, Braves reach World Series

ATLANTA (WAND) - Add another accolade to the resume of Macon's Brian Snitker. The Atlanta Braves manager led his club to their first World Series since 1999. Atlanta took down the defending-champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS in six games. The Braves will take on the AL champion Houston...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Braves' Brian Snitker 'Didn't Care About a No-Hitter' In World Series Game 3

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker said losing a potential World Series no-hitter was the last thing on his mind when Houston Astros pinch hitter Aledmys Diaz dropped a bloop single into left field to end the Braves' bid for history in Game 3 of the 2021 Fall Classic. Snitker, who...
MLB
CBS Sports

World Series 2021: Braves manager Brian Snitker will face his son, an Astros hitting coach, in Fall Classic

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, thereby earning their first pennant since 1999. The Braves will now compete in the World Series against the Houston Astros, who advanced to their third Fall Classic in five years by toppling the Boston Red Sox. One thing is for certain about this series: no matter what happens, a member of the Snitker family is going to get a championship ring.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Ap Sports#The Houston Astros
Las Cruces Sun-News

One big happy family? Not for Snitkers as father, son duel in Braves-Astros World Series

HOUSTON — In any World Series, themes of resilience and perseverance and love will abound. You don’t navigate a 162-game season and three rounds of playoffs without them. Yet while those concepts exist more often on a visceral level, this 2021 World Series pitting the Atlanta Braves against the Houston Astros will house a pair of shining examples – one in each dugout.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Travis d’Arnaud, Brian Snitker, and Charlie Morton react to Morton’s devastating injury

For months, it’s felt like the sky was falling in Atlanta, and this postseason has been no different. Jorge Soler missed the final game of the NLDS and most of the NLCS because of an untimely COVID diagnosis. Huascar Ynoa was pulled from his Game 4 start in the NLCS and announced out for the season with an arm injury. And now, Braves ace Charlie Morton will miss the rest of the World Series after suffering a broken fibula in Game 1. It should be impossible to overcome, especially since Mike Soroka, Ronald Acuña, and Marcell Ozuna are already missing for the season, but somehow the Braves keep winning.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Braves: Jorge Soler proved Brian Snitker right from the first pitch

Braves manager Brian Snitker made the right move by choosing to give Jorge Soler a chance to leadoff in Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves made a brilliant move by putting Jorge Soler at the top of the lineup in the first game of the World Series against the Houston Astros. While there was some discussion about manager Brian Snitker giving Soler the leadoff spot over Eddie Rosario, that decision paid off handsomely for the Braves.
MLB
fanaticsview.com

Brian Snitker talks Braves Fan Support at Home, Joc Pederson “Edge” & Ron Washington Impact

Brian Snitker answered questions from the media during the Braves’ off day. He spoke about what pitching, home-field advantage, and coaching experience meant to his team. Ian Anderson was a prominent topic of discussion prior to Game 3 of the 2021 World Series. Snitker praised Anderson’s ability to grow so much in such a short period of time. He pointed out how mature Anderson is for his young age. In-game adjustments are where he’s taken his biggest leap according to Snitker. The manager is very confident in Anderson as long as he commands his fastball and changeup.
MLB
NESN

Braves’ Brian Snitker Explains Removing Ian Anderson Vs. Astros

Ian Anderson was dealing Friday night for the Braves in Game 3 of the World Series against the Astros. The Atlanta pitcher tossed five scoreless, hitless innings against Houston before Braves manager Brian Snitker removed Anderson from the game. It’s not uncommon to see managers pull pitchers from games despite...
MLB
FanSided

Win or lose, Max Fried did Brian Snitker and the Braves a massive favor

It doesn’t matter that he wasn’t great, Max Fried was able to help the Atlanta Braves out in a big way with his outing in Game 2 of the World Series. After Charlie Morton went down with a devastating injury in Game 1 of the 2021 World Series, the Atlanta Braves needed a solid outing from their starting pitcher. Despite the fact that the Houston Astros were able to put up some runs on Max Fried, he was able to do a pretty big favor for Brian Snitker.
MLB
FanSided

Braves’ Dylan Lee opener backfires almost immediately on Brian Snitker

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker’s decision to use Dylan Lee as opener for Game 4 did not go as he had hoped. Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is no stranger to making debatable decisions thus far in the World Series, most notably pulling Ian Anderson in Game 3 despite carrying a no-hitter through five innings. The decision was not devastating, as Atlanta won 2-0.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy