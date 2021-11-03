ELECTION RESULTS: ISD bonds hit and miss with voters

WEATHERFORD — Voters in Palo Pinto County narrowly approved a bond proposition for the Gordon school district, while voters in nearby Parker County voted down bonds for Garner and for Springtown, according to final bu unofficial numbers from the Nov. 2 election.

Gordon ISD was seeking $12 million for school facilities, which passed with 52.17% of the votes.

Garner ISD was seeking $20 million to add and expand its junior high and high school facilities. The proposition failed by almost 69%.

The district has sought approval of another bond in May's election, in the form of $15.5 million with the same needs, which was also voted down.

GISD Superintendent Rebecca Hallmark, in a statement Tuesday night, said she appreciated the community's support and candid input during the process.

"As the growth in Parker County continues to expand to the west, we will continue to invite input from all district stakeholders as to how best serve the children in our community," she said. "Change is rarely easy and often can be pretty painful, but doing what is best for the children of Garner is the No. 1 priority.

Springtown ISD had called for a $41 million bond, which was narrowly voted down by 51% of voters.

It was an improvement from the May 2021 election, during which 60.5% of voters voted down a $38.5 million bond.

Springtown Superintendent Mike Kelley acknowledged as much in a statement Tuesday, noting that early voting numbers had been favorable to the district.

"These unofficial totals reflect a gap of just over 3%, with 1,079 votes 'for and 1,154 votes 'against' the proposal," he said. "Participation in this election was much higher than last May’s turnout, and a direct result of the hard work key community members provided as they rallied voters to be more involved in Springtown ISD. That a majority of voters did not support the bond proposal is disappointing, but it is also very encouraging to know that over 1,000 voters expressed a willingness to provide additional support for the district in the form of a tax increase."

Kelley said the district is fiscally sound and prepared to move forward as stakeholders voice readiness to address the growth in Springtown ISD.

One of two propositions out of Azle, Prop A, passed with 52.7% of votes, while Prop B was voted down by almost 56% of voters.

Voters in Aledo overwhelmingly voted in favor of incorporating as a home-rule city governed by a charter, with almost 78% in favor.

Residents of Municipal Utility District 1, in the Morningstar area, voted yes to funding $105 million in bonds for roads and drainage in creation of a new water utility.

The Emergency Services District No. 7, a fire service spanning 140 miles from Weatherford’s western city limit, was asking for a 1.5-cent sales tax. Voters outside of Cool city limits voted no to the proposition with 55.8%, while those inside the city limits voted for with 64.7% of the votes.

The eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution were also on the ballot. For these results and a more detailed breakdown of the voting numbers, visit https://www.parkercountytx.com/482/Election-Results for Parker County and http://www.co.palo-pinto.tx.us/page/palopinto.Special.Elections for those in Palo Pinto County.