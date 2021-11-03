CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

PA-SpriorCt-Judge-elected

By The Associated Press
madison
 3 days ago

BULLETIN (AP) — Megan Sullivan, GOP, elected Superior Court, Judge,....

madison.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

Commitment 2021: General election results for Western Pa.

PITTSBURGH — Results for the 2021 General election in Pennsylvania are in. Find your county in the list below and click the link to see results. Find results for statewide races and ballot measures by clicking here. Republicans in Pennsylvania saw success in voters' choices Tuesday to fill open seats...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Election Day 2021 results in central Pa.: Recap

Welcome to PennLive’s coverage of the 2021 election. We’ll be running down highlights of the key races as they arrive. Today, voters are weighing in on statewide judicial races, county seats, municipal contests and school board elections. Particularly in contests for municipal and school board seats, the small number of voters who do cast ballots have a large say in the outcome.
HARRISBURG, PA
nbc15.com

Judge sets December hearing on blocking election subpoena

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has set a December hearing on whether to block a subpoena demanding records from the state Elections Commission. Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman earlier this month sent subpoenas to the commission and five cities demanding election records and ordering officials to appear at interviews.
DANE COUNTY, WI
pennrecord.com

Commonwealth Court Judge Kevin Brobson wins election to Pa. Supreme Court

HARRISBURG – The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania’s newest justice will be Commonwealth Court Judge P. Kevin Brobson, who narrowly defeated Superior Court Judge Maria McLaughlin in the appellate court elections on Tuesday. Brobson, running as a Republican, captured just over 52 percent of the vote according to unofficial results, while...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
wglr.com

Judge to hear arguments Monday on intervening in GOP election hearings

MADISON, Wis. – A Dane Co. judge will hear arguments Monday as to whether the courts should intervene in the GOP-led review of the 2020 election. Attorney General Josh Kaul has brought the case forward, asking for the subpoenas brought by attorney Michael Gableman as part of the review to be invalidated.
MADISON, WI
Law.com

'Why We Should Not Be Electing Judges': Brobson Ad Spotlights Problems With How Pa. Picks Judges, Observers Say

Another year, another embarrassing moment for the Pennsylvania judiciary—this time courtesy of the state’s practice of electing its judges. That’s the feeling expressed by court observers after the state bar association took issue with an ad the political campaign of Supreme Court hopeful Kevin Brobson recently aired. The bar group said that the 30-second spot is inaccurate and violates the pledge each candidate has signed onto agreeing to conduct their campaigns with integrity.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

How is PA election audit affecting this year's election?

As the review of last year’s presidential election continues here in Pennsylvania what impact is it having on this year’s election?. The GOP State Senate led, so called election audit is in a pause phase after legal suits were filed against it. “Well anytime you’re in court, there’re delays. We...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Nashville Post

Under-investigation judge picks up election challenger

Embattled Davidson County Circuit Court Judge Kelvin Jones’ political life just got a little more complicated. After a year in which his divorce became the subject of a special prosecutor’s investigation, the first term judge now has to worry about an opponent in the Democratic primary: Lynne Ingram, a former Legal Aid counsel and former assistant U.S. Attorney.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Gop#Superior Court
madison

PA-Mayor-Pitt-elected

BULLETIN (AP) — Ed Gainey, Dem, elected Mayor, Pittsburgh,. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Watch Now: Related Video.
PITTSBURGH, PA
madison

PA-SuprmeCt-Justice-elected

BULLETIN (AP) — Kevin Brobson, GOP, elected Supreme Court, Justice,. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State College

General Election 2021 Voters Guide: District Attorney and Judges

The League of Women Voters of Centre County 2021 Voters Guide concludes with candidates for Centre County district attorney, magisterial district judge, Pennsylvania Justice of the Supreme Court and state Superior Court and Commonwealth Court judges. The material in this guide was compiled by the candidates and the League of...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Waynesboro Record-Herald

PA judge grants voters party status in election audit lawsuit

A Commonwealth Court judge has approved a motion from eight voters and three voting rights groups to officially oppose a GOP-led audit of the 2020 election and 2021 primary. Common Cause Pennsylvania, the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania, Make the Road Pennsylvania and eight voters, including two Bucks County residents, will now join consolidated legal challenges raised since September by state officials like Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
philasun.com

PA Judicial Candidates for 2021 General Election Guide

According to the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania, judicial elections occur in odd-numbered years. Justices and judges may serve an unlimited number of terms until they reach the mandatory retirement age of 75 and are retained or re-elected by the voters. Vacancies that exist before an election may be filled by gubernatorial appointment until an election is held. These selections are subject to Senate confirmation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Iberian

A last-minute guide to essential Pa. voter prep for the 2021 general election

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Tuesday, Nov. 2 is Election Day in Pennsylvania — and there’s a lot on the ballot. Races for mayor in Harrisburg...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

Supreme Court, Municipal Elections on Tap for Pa. State Voters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters are poised to pick four jurists to serve on statewide appeals courts. The marquee race on Tuesday is for a seat on the state Supreme Court, but the result will not change the Democrats’ partisan control of the high court. Democrats went into Election Day with a 5-2 majority on the court that in recent years has played critical roles in election litigation and the COVID-19 pandemic response. The sole vacancy is an opening required by the mandatory retirement this year of Republican Justice Thomas Saylor. It’s being contested by two lower-court judges — Republican Kevin Brobson from Commonwealth Court and Democrat Maria McLaughlin from Superior Court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

Wolf Violates PA Election Law

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf says his mail-in ballot was dropped off by his wife before Tuesday’s election despite a state law requirement that voters deliver them in person. Wolf’s spokeswoman called it an “honest mistake.” Wolf told a Pittsburgh radio interviewer on Tuesday that he’d voted two weeks earlier and that First Lady Frances Wolf had delivered it. State law requires voters who do not mail their absentee or mail-in ballot to deliver it in person to their county board of election or approved location, although with pre-approval, others can do it under certain circumstances. The violation is punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.
HARRISBURG, PA
madison

VA-StHou-10-elected

BULLETIN (AP) — Wendy Gooditis, Dem, elected House of Delegates,. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
ELECTIONS
Reporter

Election update shows Levine ahead in judge race

LANSDALE — The latest vote totals now show a widening lead for incumbent District Judge Ed Levine over Republican challenger Pat Hanrahan. Updated vote counts posted by Montgomery County on Thursday afternoon have Levine receiving a total of 6,410 votes to 5,769 for Hanrahan in the race for Lansdale area district judge.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Republican Judge Wins Pa. Supreme Court Seat: AP

Republicans in Pennsylvania saw success in voters' choices Tuesday to fill open seats on statewide appeals courts, including winning a marquee race for a seat on the state Supreme Court that nevertheless will not change the Democrats’ majority on the state's high court. Amid light turnout around the state, Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy