VA-StHou-99-elected

Republicans have been mocked for their sudden silence on election fraud after winning the Virginia governor’s race. Private equity executive Glenn Younkin beat out Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor of the state, in a race many expected Mr McAuliffe to win. The result is seen as cause for concern among Democrats as the party in power often lose their congressional majorities in the first midterm following a presidential victory. The hosts of Morning Joe on MSNBC sarcastically wondered why Republicans appeared to trust the results in the governor’s race and special elections that they won, when many falsely...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO