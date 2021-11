ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Incumbent St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is projected to hold his position for another four years after earning about 62% of the first-choice votes. With all precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning, the closest runners-up in first-choice votes were Dino Guerin with 13% and Paul Langenfeld with 9%. Carter made history when he became the state capitol’s first Black mayor in 2017. MORE: Full 2021 Election Results In his first term, the Democrat raised St. Paul’s minimum wage to $15 an hour and established the People’s Prosperity Guaranteed Income Pilot, a program which gives 150 struggling families $500 a month for...

