Former Jags kicker Josh Lambo signs with Steelers through their practice squad

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
One of the hardest parts about this season for Jacksonville Jaguars fans was watching the team release kicker Josh Lambo, but many figured it wouldn’t be the end of his career. Now, just two weeks from his release he’s found a new home with the Pittsburgh Steelers through their practice squad.

Lambo’s signing comes as the Steelers’ starting kicker, Chris Boswell, suffered a concussion Sunday against the Cleveland Browns after taking a massive hit on a botched fake field goal attempt. With that being the case, the Steelers went to Lambo who brings seven years of experience to the table and was the most accurate kicker in Jags history.

Lambo will enter his tenure with the Steelers with an 81.7% field goal rate (128-of-147) and an 89.9% extra-point rate (143-of-159). He’ll also enter his tenure there with a career-long of 59 yards.

The Steelers next game isn’t until Monday and will take place against the Chicago Bears. That means the final injury report for Pittsburgh will come out on Saturday and the Steelers could add Lambo from the practice squad Sunday if needed.

