Protests

A week after military coup, protests continue in Sudan

NPR
 5 days ago

A little more than a week after a military coup, protesters in Sudan are still out in the streets demanding civilian rule. Now, it's a pivotal moment for Sudan, which two years ago ousted its dictator and one of the most remarkable pro-democracy movements on the African continent. NPR's Eyder Peralta...

www.npr.org

AFP

Ethiopia's wartime emergency decree sets capital on edge

All week, Bisrat's phone has been buzzing with news of fellow Tigrayans caught up in a fresh round of mass arrests linked to Ethiopia's year-long war.  He recalled riding in a share-taxi this week and hearing another passenger brag loudly into his phone about reporting Tigrayan neighbours to the police, saying they were then "captured". 
POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopia rebels to 'join forces' to defeat Abiy government

Nine rebel groups battling Ethiopia's government will "collaborate and join forces" Friday, they said in a statement announcing the alliance, which comes as fears grow of Tigrayan fighters advancing on the capital. The nine groups said they were forming a united front "to reverse the harmful effects of the Abiy Ahmed rule on the peoples of Ethiopia... and in recognition of the great need to collaborate and join forces towards a safe transition in the country."
POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopian govt vows to fight on in 'existential war'

Ethiopia's government said Thursday it was on the brink of victory in an "existential war" against Tigrayan rebels and vowed to fight on, in an apparent rebuke of international ceasefire calls on the conflict's first anniversary. We are fighting an existential war!"
POLITICS
Person
Omar Al Bashir
Person
Audie Cornish
NPR

Sudan's Military Coup Is Threatening Its Long March Toward Democracy

In recent years, Sudan has been home to one of the most successful pro-democracy movements on the African continent. Now, a military coup threatens that movement's progress. NPR's Eyder Peralta, who has been reporting in the region, explains how it all unfolded — and what could happen next. Read more...
POLITICS
IBTimes

Pro-Iran Camp In Fresh Baghdad Demo After Deadly Clash

Hundreds of supporters of pro-Iranian factions staged a fresh demonstration Saturday in the Iraqi capital over last month's election results, a day after at least one protester was killed in a clash with police. The demonstrations come while Iraq's numerous political parties negotiate to form coalitions and name a new...
PROTESTS
AFP

US urges Americans to leave Ethiopia urgently as rebels join forces

The US embassy in Addis Ababa on Friday urged Americans to leave Ethiopia "as soon as possible" over fears of a rebel advance on the capital, as nine groups battling the government joined forces. Concern over the country's year-old conflict is escalating after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government declared a state of emergency and vowed to press on to victory in "an existential war." In an advisory, the US embassy warned "the security environment in Ethiopia is very fluid." It urged "citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible."
POLITICS
#Sudan#Military Coup#Protest Riot#African#Npr#Eyder
NPR

Consider This from NPR

Mohamed Ahmed (ph) says the Sudan that he fled in 1998 isn't so different from the Sudan today. MOHAMED AHMED: When I grew up in Sudan, it was under the ruling of al-Bashir, so it was the military. And when I left the country, it was the military. And right now, it is the military. (Laughter) So there hasn't been much change.
WORLD
NPR

Environmentalists stage large protests in Glasgow, demanding more from COP26

Environmentalists are expected to stage large protests are expected in Glasgow, Scotland, today, demanding more action to combat climate change. Thousands of protesters have come out today in Glasgow, near the site of the U.N. climate summit. The demonstrators contend that the world's political leaders are moving too slowly to reduce carbon emissions and raising the risk of climate catastrophe in the decades ahead.
PROTESTS
NPR

More than half of Afghanistan's population faces hunger

Scott Simon speaks to PBS News Hour correspondent Jane Ferguson about the latest developments in Afghanistan, where millions face food shortages as the Taliban struggle to maintain security. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. The United Nations World Food Programme has warned that 22.8 million Afghans - that is more than half the...
ADVOCACY
AFP

US orders diplomats out of Ethiopia as rebels approach capital

The US said on Saturday it had ordered all of its non-essential diplomats and their families to leave Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged people to make sacrifices to fend off rebels threatening to advance on the capital. Nine rebel groups said on Friday they would join forces in an alliance built around the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war that has killed thousands and pushed many more into famine-like conditions. Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. The US State Department said it had "ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and their family members" on Friday, and it was also urging all other US nationals to leave.
WORLD
NPR

U.S. considers sanctions for Nicaragua ahead of country's 'sham' election

Tomorrow, voters in Nicaragua are expected to head to the polls to choose a new president. The longtime leader of the Central American country, Daniel Ortega, is on the ballot for a fourth consecutive term, but it is an election international observers and opponents are calling a sham. Ortega has jailed candidates and political opponents and made nearly all types of criticism of his government a crime.
POLITICS
NPR

Demonstrators march in Glasgow to demand action on climate change

Environmentalists plan a "Day of Protest" in Glasgow on Saturday to show their disgust to what they say is a tepid response of world leaders to the climate crisis. Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched across Glasgow today. That's the Scottish city where the U.N. Climate Summit, known as COP26 is taking place. They're protesting what they see as inaction by world leaders to reduce CO2 emissions and avoid the most damaging effects of climate change. For more, we're joined by NPR's Frank Langfitt, who has been walking and talking with the protesters, and he's with us now. Frank, thanks so much for joining us.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UN Security Council calls for end to Ethiopia hostilities

The U.N. Security Council called for an end to the intensifying and expanding conflict in Ethiopia on Friday, and for unhindered access for humanitarian aid to tackle the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade in the war-torn Tigray region.The U.N.’s most powerful body expressed serious concern about the impact of the conflict on “the stability of the country and the wider region,” and called on all parties to refrain “from inflammatory hate speech and incitement to violence and divisiveness.”The press statement was approved by the 15 council members the day after the first anniversary of the war in...
UNITED NATIONS
AFP

Thousands rally for Georgia's jailed ex-leader Saakashvili

Thousands of Georgians rallied Saturday for the jailed opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili as fears grew for his health because of a hunger strike lasting several weeks. Waving Georgian flags and chanting Saakashvili's name, protesters gathered on Saturday evening outside the prison in Georgia's southeastern city of Rustavi, where the former president is being held. Georgia's pro-Western reformer president from 2004-2013, Saakashvili was arrested on October 1 on his return from exile in Ukraine. He has refused food for 37 days to protest his imprisonment, which he says is politically motivated. The jailing of the country's foremost opposition leader has further fuelled a protracted political crisis that gripped Georgia last year after the opposition denounced fraud in parliamentary elections won narrowly by the ruling Georgian Dream party.
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Libya FM suspended days before international conference

Libya's presidential council suspended Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush from her duties Saturday days before an international conference is to make a new push to restore stability to the war-battered nation. The council opened an inquiry into alleged "administrative breaches" by Mangoush, spokeswoman Najla Weheba told the Libya Panorama television channel. The El-Marsad news website, which is close to eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar, said that the council accused her of taking foreign policy decisions without consulting it. A decree from the council said its vice chairman Abdullah Allafi would head a commission of inquiry that would report its findings within 14 days.
WORLD
AFP

Poles protest mother's death blamed on abortion law

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated Saturday in Warsaw and dozens of other Polish cities to denounce a nine-month-old abortion law blamed for claiming the life of a pregnant mother, organisers said. The 30-year-old woman died of septicaemia in a Polish hospital after her 22-month-old foetus died in her womb, the family's lawyer Jolanta Budzowska tweeted. She was, she added, the first victim of the near-total ban on abortion. Izabela, married for 10 years and a mother of a nine-year-old child, agonisingly described her worsening condition in text messages made public since her death in late September.
PROTESTS

