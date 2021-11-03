'The best striker in the world' - Lewandowski marks 100th Champions League appearance with stunning hat-trick

When the 10th annual League of Legends World Championship Final (or “Worlds Final”) starts this Saturday, South Korea’s Damwon Kia will be looking to win their second straight championship against a Chinese team. This year’s challenger for the title is EDward Gaming (EDG) who are playing in their first ever Worlds Final, capping a banner year where they came in third in the Spring LPL (China’s League of Legends Pro League) tournament, won the summer championship, and then beat fellow Chinese power Royal Never Give Up (winner of the spring championship and the global Mid-Season Invitational) on their way to this Worlds final appearance.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO