UEFA

'The best striker in the world' - Lewandowski marks 100th Champions League appearance with stunning hat-trick

By Goal.com
chatsports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Lewandowski marked a milestone appearance with a hat-trick as the Polish star guided Bayern Munich to victory. The scored three...

www.chatsports.com

BBC

Bayern Munich 5-2 Benfica: Robert Lewandowski scores hat-trick as Bayern go through

Robert Lewandowski marked his 100th Champions League appearance with a hat-trick as Bayern Munich beat Benfica to reach the knockout stages. Lewandowski headed in Kingsley Coman's cross and then set up Serge Gnabry's backheel finish. Morato pulled one back before Lewandowski had a weak, low penalty saved in the centre...
UEFA
Reuters

Naglesmann praises world's 'best' Lewandowski after Benfica win

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said Robert Lewandowski will be aiming for 100 goals in the Champions League after the Poland striker scored a hat-trick in Tuesday's 5-2 thrashing of Benfica. On his 100th appearance in Europe's elite club competition, Lewandowski's treble made it 81 goals...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Bayern reach last 16 as 100-man Lewandowski hits hat-trick

Munich (Germany) (AFP) – Robert Lewandowski marked reaching the milestone of 100 Champions League appearances with a hat-trick on Tuesday as Bayern Munich punched their ticket for the last 16 with a 5-2 home win over Benfica. Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane scored for Bayern at the Allianz Arena...
SOCCER
Cristiano Ronaldo bails out Man United again, Robert Lewandowski's hat-trick strengthened his Ballon d'Or claims while Karim Benzema helped Real Madrid make history... but who else make our Champions League team of the week?

It was another entertaining week in the Champions League as matchday four offered up a flood of goals with Robert Lewandowski netting a hat-trick and Cristiano Ronaldo bailing out Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once again. Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Ajax all sailed through to the last-16 with two games left...
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Benfica player ratings as Lewandowski hattrick stamped another big win for Bayern Munich in Champions League

At home leg against Benfica, Bayern Munich delivered similar performance what they had against them in away fixture. Lewandowski hattrick, Sane and Gnabry goal were the main highlights of the match. Even though Morato and Nunez scored goal for Benfica but it was not useful from match context. Here are...
UEFA
CBS News

