Norwich boss Daniel Farke is convinced he retains the support of his club in the wake of the embarrassing 7-0 drubbing by Chelsea ahead of a “crunch period” for his struggling side.The rock-bottom Canaries are still searching for a first Premier League win of a difficult campaign which reached a new low in last weekend’s humiliation at Stamford Bridge.Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber described the heavy defeat to the European champions as “unacceptable” but also said he remains “100 per cent behind” Farke, who has twice masterminded promotion from the Sky Bet Championship in the past three seasons.City have picked...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO