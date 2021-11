With an expansive tenure and notability in the Louisville community, the Jewish Community Center’s Arts Education Programs continue to offer dynamic opportunities for children to engage in theatre, both on and off the stage. First is their after-school program, ‘Academy,’ that serves kindergarten to eighth-grade students. Program Director of Arts and Ideas Erin Jump noted, “we explore drama and all of its elements from acting, singing and dancing to the text side. In the end, it culminates in a final production that is quite spectacular.” This year, the kids are doing Aladdin Jr., performing on Dec. 9, 11 and 12.

