NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Pawsitive Partners Humane Society hosted their annual All Flavors for Fur Saturday at Scooter’s Coffee on Saturday afternoon. During this event, people were able to enjoy coffee and get free t-shirts. The main portion of the event was people were able to participate in an auction ahead of time for donated items that were made into baskets and cinnamon rolls were also donated as well. Whoever had the highest bid were called and Pawsitive Partners would deliver the items to them.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 14 DAYS AGO