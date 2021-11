The Lake District has been captured in all of its glory in our latest 'Photo of the Week' (POTW) captured by site member Mike43 and simply titled 'Buttermere'. We love the light in this one along with the subtle colours and contrasting tones which add so much beautiful detail to the shot. The symmetry from the reflection adds interest while the detail in the treeline sitting along the line of the lake is excellent. The feeling the image creates is almost like a warm hug and it has an ability to pull you into the shot almost making you feel like you're actually standing on the bank of the lake. Simply put, it's just a lovely landscape that's well deserving of POTW.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 12 DAYS AGO