CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Seattle mayor’s race: Bruce Harrell says ‘history in the making’ as he takes 30% lead over rival Lorena González

By Andrew Buncombe
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11QAN7_0ckuUjN800

The man who would be Seattle’s first Asian-American mayor has claimed this is “history in the making” as he surged to a 30 per cent lead over his rival.

Bruce Harrell, 64, a former president of the city council and whose mother, originally from Japan, was interned during the Second World War, appeared before supporters as early results placed him more than 30 points head of Lorena González.

“Standing with my family by my side…I just want to say we’re going to bring Seattle back,” he said.

Initial results from the contest put Mr Harrell on 65 per cent, with 44-year-old Ms Gonzalez on 35 per cent.

Mr Harrell had pitched himself as someone who could build a consensus to lead a frequently divided city.

Ms Gonzalez backed a series of more progressive measures, and in particular said she would not permit the sweep of homeless encampments.

The city, which has some of the highest rent in the country, has a pressing homelessness crisis.

Both candidates said addressing the problem was a priority for them, though they differed on how they would do so.

In another closely-watched race in the city, Republican Ann Davison held a strong 17 percentage point lead in the contest for Seattle City Attorney. Her opponent, Democrat Nicole Thomas-Kennedy, had last year spoken of abolishing the police.

Reports suggested the result of the mayor’s race in particular may not be known for some days, and that Ms Gonzalez had gained ground the longer the count went on during the primary election contest in August, which featured 15 candidates.

If Mr Harrell does win, he will be one of three Asian-Americans winning mayoral battles this week. In Cincinnati, Aftab Pureval, the son of a Tibetan mother and Indian father, was elected mayor.

In Boston, voters picked their their first woman, and an Asian-American, to be mayor, when Michelle Wu won the race.

Comments / 1

Related
seattlemet.com

Reintroducing Bruce Harrell, Seattle's Next Mayor

Okay, now we can say it: Bruce Harrell will be Seattle's next mayor. Though the former Seattle City Council president has held a massive lead over M. Lorena González, since election night, it wasn't until Thursday's batch of votes rolled in that the council's current prez conceded. Even lefty late voters weren't going to erase a 24-point deficit. "With today’s ballot drop, it’s clear that Bruce Harrell will be the next Mayor of Seattle," González tweeted. "Earlier, I called him to congratulate him on a hard-fought race and wished him much luck in his efforts to make progress on the challenges Seattle faces."
SEATTLE, WA
Ballotpedia News

Seattle mayoral, city council races decided

Bruce Harrell won the election for mayor of Seattle, Washington, on Nov. 2. Incumbent Teresa Mosqueda was re-elected to at-large city council position 8, and Sara Nelson won the at-large position 9 council seat. The following results were reported as of Nov. 4. Mail ballots were still being counted. Bruce...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Jenny Durkan Statement on Mayor-Elect Bruce Harrell

Seattle (November 4, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan issued the following statement regarding the election of Mayor-Elect Harrell:. “I’ve extended my sincere congratulations to Mayor-Elect Bruce Harrell. I’ve known Bruce for over 30 years, and I know as Mayor he will work hard for the people of Seattle. Voters showed their commitment to a just and hopeful future for all Seattle residents. I know Bruce wants every family to thrive in Seattle. He will bring people together to tackle the tough challenges we face on COVID-19, homelessness, public safety, and climate change. I hope all of Seattle joins to support him in these critical times.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle Times

Bruce Harrell appears headed to victory in Seattle mayor’s race, as more votes are counted in contests across King County

Bruce Harrell appeared headed to victory in the Seattle mayoral race with additional votes counted Wednesday in the city and in local contests around the area. About 46,000 more ballots were tallied across King County, including about 21,000 in Seattle, making slight changes to the new political picture that began emerging shortly after Tuesday’s ballot deadline.
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Harrell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michelle Wu
Crosscut

Seattle needs unity. Can Bruce Harrell deliver?

It’s easy to think politics is the domain of the outer edges of the right or left. Increasingly, the political tenor in Seattle has reflected the Manichean national divide of good vs. evil, my candidate or the devil. But local politics really lies where the two meet, where the differences...
SEATTLE, WA
mltnews.com

Election 2021: Kaemingk leading in Brier mayor’s race

Appointed incumbent Dale Kaemingk was leading challenger Hisham “Sham” Othman in the race for mayor of Brier, according to first-day results released by the Snohomish County Elections Office Tuesday night. The Brier City Council appointed Kamingk last year to fill the remainder of longtime Mayor Bob Colinas’ term. He earned...
BRIER, WA
WBUR

Mayoral races across the country: A look at who will lead America's cities

Eight out of every 10 Americans — 80% — live in metropolitan counties. That is, in major cities and their suburbs. And those Americans went to the polls yesterday to choose their next municipal leaders. Mayors, district attorneys, city council members, school board members. Today's show looks at city elections...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle City Council#Asian American#The City Council#Democrats#Republican#Bruceforseattle#Norm Rice His#Kiroradio
abc17news.com

Moderate candidates leading liberals in Seattle’s top races

SEATTLE (AP) — Moderate candidates were leading in early Seattle election returns following a months-long debate about how to address the city’s problems of homelessness, policing and racial and economic injustice. In the mayor’s race Tuesday, Bruce Harrell, a former City Council president, was ahead of current City Council President M. Lorena González. Harrell had criticized his opponent for supporting the goal of cutting the Seattle Police Department’s budget in half. And in the normally low-key contest for city attorney, which also drew national attention, Ann Davison was leading police and jail abolitionist Nicole Thomas-Kennedy. Davison had said Thomas-Kennedy’s policies would jeopardize public safety.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Elections
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Gainey takes commanding lead over Moreno in Pittsburgh mayor's race

This story was updated at 10:39 p.m. Democrat Ed Gainey has taken a significant lead over Republican Tony Moreno in the race for mayor of Pittsburgh. With 67% of precincts reporting, Mr. Gainey has a 24,000 vote lead over Mr. Moreno. When polls closed at 8 p.m., Mr. Gainey and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Enumclaw Courier Herald

Beau Burkett takes strong early lead in Buckley mayoral race

This story will be updated. Beau Burkett is likely to be Buckley’s next mayor, among other developments in the various city council, school district and fire commissioner races around the Plateau. Those are the main takeaways from the first ballot drop processed Tuesday night in Washington’s general election, which in...
BUCKLEY, WA
MassLive.com

Boston 2021 mayoral race: Michelle Wu declares victory over Annissa Essaibi George, becomes first woman elected mayor in city’s history

Michelle Wu, after leading polls for months and garnering solid support from progressive groups and Massachusetts heavyweights, topped fellow City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George on Tuesday in the historic race to become the first woman and person of color elected mayor of Boston. As of 11:30 p.m. with 86% of...
BOSTON, MA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

It's history: Gainey defeats Moreno in mayor's race

Pittsburgh elected its first Black mayor on Tuesday, handing over the reins of a rapidly changing city to a state lawmaker who shared a vision of unity, progressive change and who pledged to make it safer, more affordable and more diverse. Ed Gainey, a state representative who was born and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

The Independent

329K+
Followers
131K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy