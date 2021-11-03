Buffalo mayor's write-in campaign appears successful

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown speaks to supporters at his election night party, late Tuesday in Buffalo. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) Jeffrey T. Barnes

Following June’s surprising primary upset in the City of Buffalo mayoral race, the incumbent’s write-in campaign appeared to be successful Tuesday night.

The number of write-in votes cast in the election outnumbered the votes cast for Democratic nominee India Walton by more than 10,000 — which apparently favor Mayor Byron Brown, who’s seeking a fifth term.

With 98% of precincts reporting Tuesday night, there were 33,994 write-in votes compared to 23,647 votes for Walton.

It could still be weeks before the Erie County Board of Elections will be able to count every write-in vote and confirm the Election Night impressions, according to WIVB, Channel 4 News.

Brown appeared to declare victory at his headquarters Tuesday night – “The people chose four more years,” he said — but Walton was not ready to give up just yet.

“This is definitely not a concession speech,” Walton said, adding that it’s still unclear who the “write-in” ballots are for, WIVB reported.

If elected, Walton would be the first female mayor and the first to identify as a Democratic socialist. After becoming a mother at age 14, she grew up to be a nurse and strived through a lifetime of financial hardship that continued through the campaign, when her car was impounded for unpaid parking tickets.

Following the primary loss, Brown has stayed in the race, trying to become the first person to win a major race as a write-in candidate in New York state, and — if he gets a fifth term — Buffalo’s longest-serving mayor.

“Either way it’s going to be historic,” Nazareth College political analyst Timothy Kneeland said this past week of the race, which is yet another marquee battle between the center and left of the Democratic Party.

Brown had gained traction by reversing his strategy from largely ignoring Walton to labeling her “an unqualified radical socialist" who will defund the police and raise taxes.

Imploring voters to “write down Byron Brown,” the mayor said he had earned another term after turning around a Rust Belt city of 280,000 that was in financial distress to one where the population and property values are rising.