The “A Penny a Day” Analogy

By Contributed by Angelo Darby, MA, LHAS
 3 days ago

This story explains how hearing loss may have developed without being noticed by the non-user patient: There was once an elderly man who had a jar of pennies on his living room table. Every day, his grandson...

Related
southeastoutlook.org

Hope from the Homestead: Agricultural analogies

There are so many agricultural references in Scripture that sometimes we miss them. Jeremiah gave a prophetic plan to the people who would be led into captivity: “‘Thus says the Lord of hosts, the God of Israel, to all the exiles whom I have sent into exile from Jerusalem to Babylon: Build houses and live in them; plant gardens and eat their produce. Take wives and have sons and daughters; take wives for your sons, and give your daughters in marriage, that they may bear sons and daughters; multiply there, and do not decrease. But seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare’” (Jeremiah 29:4-7 ESV).
AGRICULTURE
dewittcountytoday.com

Penny war

Reagan and Allison Reitz, members of the Prarie St. 4-H Club, went above and beyond with their National 4-H Week service project. The sisters, Reagan in 6th grade and Allison in 4th, held a penny war at their respective schools to raise funds for the new Anne Friar Homemaking Building.
CUERO, TX

Comments / 0

