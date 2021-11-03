Save the date – December library book sale

On behalf of the Friends of the Pierson Library, I wish to extend heartfelt thanks to all who helped make this weekend’s book sale a huge success. Thanks to community members for bringing in donations and to new volunteers who saw the need to assist in sorting and packing and helped on the spot, especially the local Boy Scout Troop, led by Brian Irwin, their parents and siblings, who had the epic task of moving thousands of books from storage into the town hall.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO