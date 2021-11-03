Save the date – December library book sale

Coming this week to the Corry Public Library, 117 W. Washington St., will be a multi-day book sale put on by the Friends of the Library. The sale is scheduled for Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
October 24, 2021 - Aryn and Sullivan McAdams recently visited the Fannie Brown Booth Memorial Library. They found some great Halloween books to check out. The girls hope you will also visit the library and pick out Halloween books to share with your children and grandchildren. Aryn and Sullivan enjoyed their visit to the library and hope you will visit it soon.
By 9 a.m. on Saturday, the line for the Alachua County Friends of the Library book sale snaked around the organization’s building and extended 2 blocks down the road. Eager attendees toted everything from cardboard boxes to crates as the line lurched forward. Inside, some pushed shopping carts while perusing spines of books organized according to their genre, which ranged from comedy to cooking.
Kathy Hall with The Friends of the Johnson City Public Library, shares with us all the details of the book sale to raise money for all the great work being done by the Johnson City Public Library!. For more information call (423) 434-4450 or go to jcpl.org.
The Friends of the Plainville Public Library, 198 South St., will hold their last fiction book sale of 2021 during normal library hours in the conference room from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6. Prices are 50 cents for mass-market books, $1 for trade or hardcover books, CDs, DVDs and books...
The Hot Spring County Friends of the Library held their annual Fall Book Sale this past Friday and Saturday at the Armory. Andy Belus and Mitchell Belus browsed through some of the many books they had for sale.
The fall book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Bowie Public Library begins at 1 p.m. on Nov. 3 in the east hall of the Bowie Community Center at 413 Pelham Street. Time and dates of the sale are: 1-6 p.m. Nov. 3; 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Nov. 4, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Nov. 5 and 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 6. This popular event will have hardback, paperback books for adults and children. There always is a good selection of fiction, non-fiction, plus videos and other items.
Norman residents looking for some winter reading material or even a cookbook can join the Friends of the Norman Library for their Fall Book Sale this weekend. The sale is set from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Norman Central Library, 103 W. Acres St.
The Friends of the Art Circle Public Library in Crossville are hosting another book clearance sale until Saturday, October 30th. Board Member Louise Nee said that the group has been hosting the event in one form or another for several years. She said that the friends host it to support the library.
MARICOPA — The Friends of the Maricopa Library are having their big book sale on Nov 6. It will be held in the parking lot at the Maricopa Public Library and Cultural Center from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. An individual book is $1, a small bag is $5, a large bag is $10 and a box of books is $15.
On behalf of the Friends of the Pierson Library, I wish to extend heartfelt thanks to all who helped make this weekend’s book sale a huge success. Thanks to community members for bringing in donations and to new volunteers who saw the need to assist in sorting and packing and helped on the spot, especially the local Boy Scout Troop, led by Brian Irwin, their parents and siblings, who had the epic task of moving thousands of books from storage into the town hall.
On Saturday, November 6th between the hours of 10 AM and 4 PM and on Sunday, November 7th from 1 PM to 4 PM, the Friends of the Garden City Public Library will be holding its Semi-annual Book Sale on the Library’s lower level. It is a time-honored tradition in the Village that has been going on for over forty years.
(WFRV) – It’s a fundraising sale that will stock your shelves with books, DVDs, and so much more. Local 5 Live gets a look at the Big Book Sale. Green Bay – Offering thousands of books (sorted by genre), cookbooks, audiobooks, DVDs, and more, the BIG Book Sale sponsored by the Friends of the Brown County Library, is an event not to be missed! The sale will take place at the Brown County Central Library, 515 Pine Street, Downtown Green Bay, November 2-6, 2021. Friends members are invited to attend the special preview sale on Monday.
BASS LAKE — Here’s a shocker! The holiday season is almost here. With it comes a host of activities in and around Oakhurst and Bass Lake. At top of the list — or close to it — is the annual Christmas Tree Auction, which goes live and in-person again this year after a virtual event in 2020.
Friends of the Brentwood Library (FOBL) will host its annual book sale from Thursday through Sunday at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. Kicking off the sale will be a Friends of the Library member’s only shopping event on Thursday from 2-5:30 p.m. The sale will then open to the public Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and the half-price sale on Sunday will be from 1-5:30 p.m.
An annual event geared towards kids, Christmas, and gift-giving is coming up. The Friends of the Library's Merry Little Christmas Book Sale will happen this year on Friday and Saturday, December 3 and December 4 at the Superior Public Library. The event is perfect for families who have little ones....
CAMDEN — The Camden Public Library announces the return of its full book sale to the rotunda, just in time for the holiday season. The sale will run during the library’s regular operating hours and will fill the rotunda now through the end of December. “This book sale is unique...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A popular book sale in Gainesville that draws in thousands of people, returned this week. “Friends of the Library” hosted its first book sale since the pandemic hit, and more people came than ever before. It’s a non-profit organization that aims to better the community one...
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – If you love books your chance to get some great deals is coming in November. The Dayton Metro Library’s Friends of the Library will host a used Book Sale on November 5 and 6 at the Wilmington-Stroop Branch Library, located at 3980 Wilmington Pike, Kettering. The public can puruse the collections for sale […]
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events next week. See the full list of events below. Take and Make - Online will take place at 4 p.m. We'll be doing a virtual interactive craft together! These crafts are intended for adults and teens. There will be a 2-person registration limit per household, so please register! Register online here.
