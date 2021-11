For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today and save 20%!. That’s how the anxiety feels. I get so crippled by fear that my body shakes, my heart goes into my throat, my stomach drops as though I have dropped, free-falling, off the edge of a cliff. It gets so overwhelming at times, that I literally want to rip my skin off my body and pull my solar plexus out of my rib cage. But because I suffer from Generalized Anxiety Disorder, or GAD, which means there’s usually no specific cause to my anxiety, there’s often no specific solution either.

