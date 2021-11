CLEVELAND — While not every race was a contested one, all 17 wards for the Cleveland City Council appeared on Tuesday's Election Day ballot. Council members are elected every four years, putting all 17 seats on the same ballot as the Cleveland mayoral election. Of note, current City Council President Kevin Kelley was running for mayor this year, leaving his seat in Ward 13 up for grabs. Ken Johnson's Ward 4 spot was also open after the longtime councilman was sentenced to six years in prison on federal corruption charges.

