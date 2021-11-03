CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, GA

Editorial: After a year off due to COVID, the annual Pancake Day returns Saturday

By Daily Citizen-News
The Daily Citizen
The Daily Citizen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMUYn_0ckuSk2b00

We can almost smell the pancakes cooking on the griddle and the sausage sizzling on the flattops. One of Dalton's favorite traditions -- the annual Kiwanis Club of Dalton Pancake Day -- returns Saturday after a year's absence due to COVID-19.

The 2021 version of Pancake Day has a new location under the city of Dalton's parking deck next to Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The event has traditionally been held under the bright yellow tent at Dalton Green. But due to concerns about COVID and the ability to offer drive-thru to-go plates at the new location, the Kiwanis Club decided to relocate the event.

Whether eating on site alongside friends or taking your breakfast home, you'll be helping the many local charities helped by Kiwanis including Key Clubs, Dalton State College Circle K, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia, Georgia Sheriffs' Cherokee Estate, Whitfield County-Dalton Day Care Center and more.

Kiwanians will serve all the hot pancakes and sausage you can eat from 7 a.m. to 11. The menu also includes a choice of coffee, milk and/or juice.

Tickets are on sale from any member of the Kiwanis Club of Dalton, at a number of local businesses and at www.kiwanisofdalton.org/pancakes. Tickets are $7 in advance or $8 on the morning of the breakfast. Children 12 and under can eat on site two for the price of one.

Two years ago, the community commemorated the 60th anniversary of Pancake Day. In an article published in 2019 in the Daily Citizen-News, Kathy Schleier, the daughter of founding Kiwanis Club of Dalton member Dr. Earl McGhee and the president Kiwanis Club, summed up what Pancake Day means to many Dalton and Whitfield County residents.

"It's such a blessing to see our community come together to celebrate the fall, to help our children and to teach our young people the importance of community service," said Schleier, who attended the first Pancake Day in 1960.

We wholeheartedly agree.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Whitfield County, GA
Whitfield County, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Dalton, GA
Health
Dalton, GA
Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
City
Dalton, GA
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
NBC News

Brazilian music star Marília Mendonça dies in plane crash

Marília Mendonça, a Brazilian music star who drew millions of women to the nation's traditionally masculine country-style music scene, died Friday in a plane crash, the chief of her record label confirmed. Mendonça was 26. "It is confirmed, an enormous tragedy," Marcelo Soares, CEO of the Som Libre record label...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pancake Day#Pancakes#Day Care Center#Covid#Burr Performing Arts Park#Key Clubs#The Boys Girls Clubs
The Daily Citizen

The Daily Citizen

Dalton, GA
945
Followers
146
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Citizen

Comments / 0

Community Policy