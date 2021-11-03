Editorial: After a year off due to COVID, the annual Pancake Day returns Saturday

We can almost smell the pancakes cooking on the griddle and the sausage sizzling on the flattops. One of Dalton's favorite traditions -- the annual Kiwanis Club of Dalton Pancake Day -- returns Saturday after a year's absence due to COVID-19.

The 2021 version of Pancake Day has a new location under the city of Dalton's parking deck next to Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The event has traditionally been held under the bright yellow tent at Dalton Green. But due to concerns about COVID and the ability to offer drive-thru to-go plates at the new location, the Kiwanis Club decided to relocate the event.

Whether eating on site alongside friends or taking your breakfast home, you'll be helping the many local charities helped by Kiwanis including Key Clubs, Dalton State College Circle K, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia, Georgia Sheriffs' Cherokee Estate, Whitfield County-Dalton Day Care Center and more.

Kiwanians will serve all the hot pancakes and sausage you can eat from 7 a.m. to 11. The menu also includes a choice of coffee, milk and/or juice.

Tickets are on sale from any member of the Kiwanis Club of Dalton, at a number of local businesses and at www.kiwanisofdalton.org/pancakes. Tickets are $7 in advance or $8 on the morning of the breakfast. Children 12 and under can eat on site two for the price of one.

Two years ago, the community commemorated the 60th anniversary of Pancake Day. In an article published in 2019 in the Daily Citizen-News, Kathy Schleier, the daughter of founding Kiwanis Club of Dalton member Dr. Earl McGhee and the president Kiwanis Club, summed up what Pancake Day means to many Dalton and Whitfield County residents.

"It's such a blessing to see our community come together to celebrate the fall, to help our children and to teach our young people the importance of community service," said Schleier, who attended the first Pancake Day in 1960.

We wholeheartedly agree.