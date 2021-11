This week Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new name for the Facebook group and went into detail about his plans for the metaverse. Early in the 80-minute presentation, he entered into a virtual meeting room with some of his Meta colleagues to chat. Yes, it was all a bit cheesy but this part of virtual reality and what the metaverse can offer could solve one of the biggest problems right now.

INTERNET ・ 8 DAYS AGO