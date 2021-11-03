CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Timeline: China's crackdown on private enterprise

fwbusiness.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina's crackdown on private enterprise kicked off with the scrapped IPO of...

www.fwbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

US pays China for an unenforceable climate deal

John Kerry's art of the deal goes something like this: He makes a laborious public spectacle of his herculean efforts to reach an agreement, and then, he gives up anything he has to in order to get a deal — any deal. Kerry then proclaims that the deal is world-changing as the other party completely ignores its commitments.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Chancellor: China’s economic miracle is ending

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has a better understanding of the economic challenges facing his country than most investors. In recent years, the leader-for-life has warned of the dangers posed by the real estate bubble, excessive debt levels, widespread corruption and rising inequality. These problems are not unique to the People’s Republic. In the past, every country in the region that adopted the so-called Asian development model has faced similar problems. Xi’s dilemma is that there is no easy way for China to surmount them.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Biden, China's Xi expected to meet virtually on Monday - sources

WASHINGTON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to hold a virtual summit on Monday, sources said, amid tensions over trade, human rights and military activities. Washington and Beijing have been sparring on issues from the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic to...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Enterprise#Ipo#Crackdown#Beijing#Ant Group#Cnn
CNBC

Xi says China is ready to work with U.S. on condition of 'mutual respect'

"Right now, China-U.S. relations are at a critical historical juncture," Xi said, according to a letter addressed to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, a New York-based non-profit. Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the U.S., read the letter in English to attendees of the committee's annual gala, which was livestreamed...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
dallassun.com

China's 'Single's Day' Shopping Fest Subdued by Tech Crackdown

SHANGHAI, CHINA - China on Thursday held a subdued version of its annual 'Single's Day' shopping spree, shorn of the usual boasting on sales volume as the country's chastened e-commerce sector reels under a government crackdown on platforms like Alibaba. The world's biggest shopping festival has for years been accompanied...
CHINA
industryglobalnews24.com

Tencent is affected by China’s Gaming Crackdown, witness slow profit growth

Tencent Chinese gaming and social media giant has posted its quarterly profit growth. This is the company’s slowest quarterly profit growth in two years. China's largest company was hit by the new rules by the Chinese regulators, regarding the amount of time minors spend on gaming. Highlights. • Tencent experiences...
TECHNOLOGY
KTSA

Is China preparing for a war against America?

While Biden’s military focuses on naming U.S navy ships after a gay rights leader and christened it by a transgender veteran, China’s military has built mockups in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carriers and other U.S. warships. For the last few months there has been a lot of concern about China attacking Taiwan, but are they also plotting an attack on the US? Lars talks about some disturbing new information that could mean just that, with Dr. Weifeng Zhong who is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
FOREIGN POLICY
New York Post

Chinese authorities fear packages could be spreading COVID-19

Chinese authorities have taken the extreme step of halting parcel deliveries in some parts of the country over fears that packages could be spreading COVID-19 following several positive cases linked to children’s clothing manufacturers. A string of recent positive cases has resulted in parcel delivery services being halted in several...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KREX

China, US pledge to increase cooperation at UN climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The world’s top carbon polluters, China and the United States, agreed Wednesday to increase their cooperation and speed up action to rein in climate-damaging emissions, signaling a mutual effort on global warming at a time of tension over their other disputes. In back-to-back news conferences at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, […]
WORLD
The Independent

Taiwan report on state of defence against China says island faces ‘grave’ existential threat

Taiwan faces a "grave" military threat from China, whose armed forces are capable of blockading the island's harbours and airports, the Taiwanese defence ministry said on Tuesday.In a biennial military report, the defence ministry outlined how Beijing has allegedly launched "grey zone" warfare — a tactic aimed at subduing a nation through exhaustion, stopping short of an actual war. Taiwan cited 554 "intrusions" by Chinese warplanes into its southwestern theatre of air defence identification zone between September 2020 and the end of August this year, as well as speedboats ramming its coast guard vessels.Earlier in October Taiwan's defence minister Chiu...
POLITICS
Reuters

Taiwan says China can blockade its key harbours, warns of 'grave' threat

TAIPEI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China's armed forces are capable of blockading Taiwan's key harbours and airports, the island's defence ministry said on Tuesday, offering its latest assessment of what it describes as a "grave" military threat posed by its giant neighbour. China has never renounced the use of force...
CHINA
New York Post

As Xi becomes the new Mao, America must wake up to Beijing’s deadly ambitions

Five years ago, China’s Communist Party bestowed on Xi the title of “core” leader, placing the president on the trajectory to reach the level of strongmen Mao and Deng. If Xi delivers an expected resolution Thursday that grants him official, total and indefinite rule without term limit, it will further prove his towering authority over party leadership — and give him momentum to storm into next year ready to tackle China’s biggest challenges, internal and external.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy