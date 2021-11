The tragedy that occurred during the filming of Rust, which took the life of the film’s director of photography Halyna Hutchins, continues to resonate in the industry and, once again, opened a debate on safety on film sets and the use of real weapons. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the chief armorer on the set of the film starring and produced by Alec Baldwin, who accidentally fired the gun that killed Hutchins, denied being to blame for the cinematographer’s death.

