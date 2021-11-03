CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Fun Fact: I Don't Think This Jeans Trend Will Ever Go "Out"

By Julia Marzovilla
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As a fashion writer, I often see different pieces being hailed as the “holy grail” of a certain product category. These types of items normally last for a season or so before a new style or iteration takes its place. But allow me to wax poetic for a moment about the...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

This $70 Dress Is the Most Fashion-y Thing I've Ever Seen at H&M

H&M is always a reliable source for affordable wardrobe staples, but the brand can also make a mean trendy piece, too. Case in point: H&M's newest collection, dubbed the Innovation Co-Exist Story. Not only do the clothes and accessories look straight-up designer—particularly the feathery orange dress—but there's also more to the line than meets the eye.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

Sorry to the Leggings in My Closet—This Luxe Basic Might Replace You

When it comes to cozywear, I'm pretty particular. At this point, my wardrobe is pretty well-stocked with sweatsuits, bike shorts, leggings, and slippers—and I have to admit that I'm still not tired of sinking into comfy clothes, even after a long time wearing them. (Yes, even after nearly two solid years of slipping into the pieces on repeat.) And while I still haven't retired my sweatpants or leggings, I've felt like it's time for an upgrade of my standard pairs. That's where cashmere leggings step in.
APPAREL
Apartment Therapy

Visible Mending Isn’t Just for Clothes, and I Think It Should Become the Next Big Home Decor Trend

I can’t remember exactly when I first saw a visibly mended garment, but I know that it was a pair of patchworked jeans created by textile artist Katrina Rodabaugh, the author of “Make Thrift Mend” and “Mending Matters.” There was something about those hand-stitched denim patches that struck a chord. I tried my own hand at Rodabaugh’s style of Japanese boro and sashiko-inspired mending, and I was instantly hooked.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baggy Jeans#Wide Leg Jeans#Boyfriend Jeans#Mom Jeans#Madewell#Bdg
whowhatwear

The Most Stylish Dressers I Know All Have These New Staples in Their Closets

I have a pretty hefty folder of outfit ideas in my Saved folder on IG. Every now and then, I’ll go through the assortment to identify trending pieces. Today, I thought I’d bring you a curation of the items just about every one of the stylish dressers I know or follow seems to own. The pieces in question all fall into the “modern staples” category. These are finds that could be considered elevated basics thanks to their highly versatile nature. Essentially, fashion people use the items as foundational pieces to create their effortless silhouettes.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Have No Idea What To Wear This Winter, So I Turned To The Scandi Fashion Crowd

Even as an experienced New Yorker, the subject of knowing what to wear during the winter escapes me. It feels next to impossible to look cool when the forecast calls for optimum warmth: my default instinct is to just drape myself in layers of fuzzy things and padded coats, so the task of coming up with a fresh and exciting outfit each day feels like a challenge. That's too much cerebral energy I'd rather not expend on getting dressed, so in times like this, I turn to a group of people who know how to conquer winter dressing best: the Scandi crowd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

32 Things From Zara, Madewell, Shopbop, and Mango I Want to Wear in November

November is a historically busy month for most of us. Between holiday preparations and celebrations, travel, concerts, sporting events, dinners out, etc., there are a lot of outfits to plan—especially this year, as everyone is eager to get back out there after the abysmal holiday season that was 2020. And since you're busy, you probably want your shopping to be quick and easy (I certainly do.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

These 6 Fall Layering Hacks Allow Me to Get the Most Out of My Wardrobe

This fall, I'm trying to make more intentional buying decisions and am looking to my existing wardrobe for outfit inspiration. Turns out, I already have a lot of pieces that, when layered correctly, can make several fall outfits from thin air. While some may say living in L.A. isn't conducive to fall layering, that post-sunset temperature drop is real and would argue otherwise. Lucky for us, it's nothing another layer or two can't fix.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
whowhatwear

We're Starting to Plan Our Holiday 'Fits—Here's What We're Currently Loving

Every month, I'm on the hunt for the latest the internet has to offer: new bags, new shoes, new whatever! I'm here for it. Lately, I've been turning to Macy's for its huge clothing selection, much of which I simply can't do without. The retailer hits on every major trend I've been wanting to try, including chunky knits, on-trend booties, and other It items (like the pair of sunglasses every editor wants).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

I'm a VIP Nordstrom Stylist, and I Often Wear These Trends Instead of Jeans

As a VIP stylist at Nordstrom, Sandy Koszarek spends her days helping her clients develop their personal style and recommends various products to suit their needs. Recently, she mentioned that she’s gotten questions from shoppers on various trends that could work instead of jeans. Naturally, she had ideas. In fact, while Koszarek wears denim often (a true wardrobe staple), she also wears alternative pieces that are just as chic and versatile as jeans but feel different when she wants to switch it up.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Shop All Day for a Living—These Are the Coolest Things I've Seen This Month

The end of the month is always bittersweet for me. There's, of course, that "where did the time go?" feeling, but there's also a sense of accomplishment for having another 30 or so days in the books, and it means I get to do this story again. I know one shouldn't choose favorites, but I'd be lying if I didn't say this was the roundup I most look forward to doing every four to five weeks. There are no rules, no restrictions—just cool pieces and good vibes. And depending on what you're shopping for to complete your winter wardrobe at the moment, there very well may be a find or two in here for you, too. Regardless, you'll be entertained at the very least because these are the most interesting items I came across this October, and that's saying a lot. Ahead you'll find the 38 pieces—from statement outerwear and party dresses to knits, pants, and next-level boots—that stopped me in my tracks and that you simply had to see.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

The Best Cocktail Dresses If You're Under 5'3"

I’ve lived my entire life aware that I skew on the shorter side. Whether it was not being tall enough to ride roller coasters or inevitably never being able to see in large crowds, being short is an integral part of who I am. While working in fashion the last decade proved that height was just a number and I fearlessly wear seasonal trends, I've also learned that I prefer certain styles on my shorter frame.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

49 Under $49: Everything You Need for a Stylish Winter

Recently, we've shown you some of this winter's top trends, divulged our all-time favorite coat brands for the elements ahead, and gone on ad nauseam about the cold-weather selection at Nordstrom, but did you think I'd let the new season officially commence without an epic affordable shopping roundup? Never. That's why I found everything you could possibly need for the year's chilliest months, from boots and beanies to coats and dresses, all for—you guessed it—under $49. So whether you're looking to upgrade a few old items, fill some wardrobe gaps, or do a major overhaul, I've got you covered.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

27 Fall Wedding Guest Dresses That'll Make Everyone Ask, "Where'd You Get That?"

I thought summer was going to see the last of the weddings I'd be attending, but sure enough, the invitations kept rolling in, and before I knew it, my fall calendar was booked. Consider it wedding season in overdrive—and it's only going to get busier for 2022. While opting for a pastel or floral dress is the easy option in the spring or summer, I tend to prefer the fall's moody colors, soft velvets, and silks. It's a palette I'm a big fan of. In fact, my wedding was in the summer, but the décor was filled with fall tones, and my bridesmaids wore black. If your schedule is packed or you're simply on the hunt for formal dresses this season, I picked all my favorites for you.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

9 Cult Fashion Items You'll Always Catch Our Editors Wearing

If you're reading this, you've probably read a good number of Who What Wear articles before (if not, welcome!), so you know we often get carried away in the best way possible with showing you our finds. Scouring new arrivals and finding brands to love is sort of our favorite thing and our job. But while we love finding new pieces and brands to love, our expertise and experience in the industry have led us to compile a list of tried-and-true fashion items we obsess over as a team. We try out a lot of things, and when we find something that sticks, we often share it in our group Slack channels, and over time, we've garnered a variety of specific items and brands that will always give us excitement. For example, when Zara drops a new slew of blazers, editors Lauren Eggertsen and Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour let the team know immediately. (We all probably own at least two.) Not to mention, many of us have a Converse obsession, Levi's obsession… The list goes on.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

The Boot Trend Celebrities Are Wearing on Repeat This Season

Oftentimes, the "celebrities, they're just like us" adage applies to what they wear, especially when it comes to shoes. They love a good pair of walkable, versatile shoes… just like the rest of us. And the time has come for them to ditch their Birkenstocks and other foot-exposing shoes in favor of more weather-appropriate ones. Translation: It's time for boots.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

37 Awesome Winter Finds From H&M and Zara That'll Sell Out by December

Even though I can't seem to process the fact that 2022 is on the horizon, I couldn't be more excited for the fall and winter seasons. While I love a good beach dress as much as the next person, cozy jackets and fun sweaters are really my sartorial sweet spot. I love bundling up on cold days with a hot cup of coffee—preferably in a cute mountain cabin. Since I've done so much fall shopping research for myself, I decided to share some of my favorite finds from two of our readers' favorite retailers: H&M and Zara.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

30 Cute Tops That Will Pair Perfectly With All Your Jeans This Fall

Although I was brave and still wore jeans in the summertime, they're put on heavy rotation when the weather starts to drop. I love to wear them with chunky knits and jackets, but since the weather can be a bit up and down, I've been leaning more toward lightweight tops that bring that fall touch without feeling like I'm in a sauna. Having cute tops on deck is also necessary for getting creative with layering, which I'll be doing a lot of soon.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy