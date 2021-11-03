CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defying Projections, FAS Ends Fiscal Year with $51M Surplus

By Meera S. Nair
Harvard Crimson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Faculty of Arts and Sciences ended fiscal year 2021 with a $51 million surplus, according to the Dean’s annual report, which was presented during a monthly faculty meeting Tuesday. That surplus represents a significant contrast from the school’s original projections, which expected a $112 million deficit for fiscal...

Harvard Crimson

Harvard Clerical and Technical Workers Raise Opposing Views on One-Year Tentative Agreement

The headquarters of the Harvard Union of Clerical and Technical Workers is located at 15 Mt. Auburn St. By Santiago A. Saldivar. Ahead of a vote on a one-year tentative agreement with the University on Monday, some members of the Harvard Union of Clerical and Technical Workers are calling on their leadership to negotiate a higher raise, while others say accepting the 2.9 percent raise will provide immediate relief.
HARVARD, MA
Yale Daily News

University finishes fiscal year with operational surplus while also highlighting deficit within central funds

The University finished the 2021 fiscal year with an operational surplus of $276 million, yet still emphasized a deficit within its unrestricted funding sources. In a joint email sent to all faculty and staff Friday, University Provost Scott Strobel, Senior Vice President for Operations Jack Callahan and Vice President for Finance Stephen Murphy announced that Yale had finished the 2021 fiscal year with an operational surplus of $276 million within an overall $4.275 billion budget. The operational surplus, coupled with the unprecedented endowment value increase of over $11 billion, has exceeded the University’s expectations, they wrote, and reflects the “careful stewarding of university resources by all parts of the university.” In light of the high endowment return, the University will fund a series of new initiatives, including increased investments in faculty and academics, expanded student financial aid, improved physical infrastructure and an increased annual contribution to New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
thecollegianur.com

UR endowment significantly increased in 2020-2021 fiscal year

The University of Richmond’s endowment increased by four times the usual rate during the fiscal year of 2020-2021, according to an email from UR President Kevin Hallock sent to faculty and staff on Oct. 21. The Director of Spider Management Company, Tory Sprehe, is in charge of UR’s endowment investments...
RICHMOND, VA
williamsrecord.com

Endowment sees 49.9% return in 2021 fiscal year

The College saw a 49.9-percent return on the endowment as the 2021 fiscal year came to a close on June 30, according to Provost Dukes Love. Despite the economic difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 is poised to be one of the College’s most successful fiscal years in the past two decades.
COLLEGES
Daily Camera

State business filing fees may be waived next fiscal year

Basic business filing fees that the Colorado Secretary of State charges for business registrations, renewals and trade names, among others, will be waived during the fiscal year that starts July 1, 2022. Secretary of State Jena Griswold said the fee waivers will total nearly $17 million in savings to state...
SMALL BUSINESS
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington finishes fiscal year with $28.1 million in surplus funds

Buoyed by a better-than-projected revenue rebound and federal coronavirus relief money, the city of Lexington finished the fiscal year that ended June 30 with a nearly $30 million surplus. During a Tuesday Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee meeting, the council agreed to set aside $28.1...
LEXINGTON, KY
journalofaccountancy.com

Infrastructure bill tax provisions include ERC termination

The employee retention credit will be terminated early and broker reporting of cryptoasset transfers will be required as a result of legislation (H.R. 3684) that passed the House of Representatives late Friday and is headed to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law. Known as the Infrastructure Investment...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Harvard Crimson

Hey Bacow! Protest’s Place at Harvard

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. Another year, another interrupted speech. In what may well become a tradition, student activists interrupted University President Lawrence S. Bacow’s Parents Weekend speech last Friday. As Bacow began addressing the sea of freshmen and their parents at First-Year Family Weekend, dozens of freshmen chanting “fair contract now!” walked out of the auditorium in support of the Harvard Graduate Student Union strike.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

MGB Invests $50 Million in Local Health Initiatives with Focus on Equity

Mass General Brigham recently announced a new plan to invest $50 million to improve its community and mental health care offerings. By Jenny M. Lu. Mass General Brigham will invest $50 million in a new initiative focused on mental health, chronic disease management, and nutrition security, the hospital network announced last week.
BOSTON, MA
Disability Scoop

Feds Update Rules For Disability Employment

New federal guidance is spelling out what qualifies as competitive integrated employment for people with disabilities. The U.S. Department of Education issued an updated frequently asked questions document late last month that serves as guidance for the vocational rehabilitation program. The new information replaces guidance from 2017, the agency said.
POLITICS
Harvard Crimson

Warning: FGLI Enter with Caution

Jordan R. Robbins, a Crimson Editorial editor, lives in Leverett House. His column “What Some Harvard Students Don't Know …” appears on alternate Thursdays. What some Harvard students might not know is how unconquerable the social scene at Harvard can appear to first-generation, low-income students. From networking to forming new...
HARVARD, MA
Patriot Ledger

Mass. tax revenue is soaring past even last year's big surplus

A third of the way into fiscal 2022, state tax collections are trending about 20 percent ahead of the pace that led to a roughly $5 billion surplus in fiscal 2021, the Department of Revenue announced Wednesday. State tax collectors took in $2.45 billion last month – $356 million, or...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
kfgo.com

CHS Reports 31% Increase in Net Income Over the Prior Fiscal Year

CHS Inc., the nation’s leading agribusiness cooperative, reported net income of $554.0 million for the fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2021, reflecting an increase of 31% or $131.5 million compared to fiscal year 2020. Key financial drivers for fiscal year 2021 include:. Consolidated revenues of $38.4 billion for fiscal year...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

