Defying Projections, FAS Ends Fiscal Year with $51M Surplus

The University finished the 2021 fiscal year with an operational surplus of $276 million, yet still emphasized a deficit within its unrestricted funding sources. In a joint email sent to all faculty and staff Friday, University Provost Scott Strobel, Senior Vice President for Operations Jack Callahan and Vice President for Finance Stephen Murphy announced that Yale had finished the 2021 fiscal year with an operational surplus of $276 million within an overall $4.275 billion budget. The operational surplus, coupled with the unprecedented endowment value increase of over $11 billion, has exceeded the University’s expectations, they wrote, and reflects the “careful stewarding of university resources by all parts of the university.” In light of the high endowment return, the University will fund a series of new initiatives, including increased investments in faculty and academics, expanded student financial aid, improved physical infrastructure and an increased annual contribution to New Haven.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO