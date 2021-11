Editor's note: This story was edited to include final voting numbers and comments from Mayor Linda Anthony. West Lake Hills residents voted to approve Proposition C with 531 voting for and 240 voting against the measure. The proposition will abolish the 0.5% tax rate used for property tax relief and instead instate a 0.5% sales tax for the maintenance and repair of streets. Homeowners will see an increase in property tax rates from $0.0786 to $0.119 per $100 valuation. The city estimates the median value for a home in West Lake Hills is approximately $1.5 million, using this estimate the city said a median homeowner in the city would pay $586 more in city taxes.

WEST LAKE HILLS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO