Former Mr. Olympia champion Shawn Rhoden has passed away at age 46. Rhoden was born in Kingston Jamaica on April 2, 1975, and reportedly died on November 6, 2021. While we do not have much information on his death, our sources have reported a heart attack as the cause although we will be sure to update with more details. Shawn Rhoden left behind one daughter.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO