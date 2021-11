Like it or not, China is making some pretty impressive cars these days. Luxury SUVs, hybrids, EVs - China does it all, and now it seems that it could bring flying cars to market before anyone else. Hyundai, one of the automakers that diversifies more than almost anyone, has said that it thinks we could see flying cars become a reality before the end of the decade, but Chinese company Xpeng is trying to bring the tech to reality even sooner. The company used October 24, a sort of unofficial tech day across the country, to reveal a flying car to be released under its HT Aero subsidiary.

