Computers

Alder Lake Stars at Intel InnovatiON “Geekfest”

Electronic Engineering Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaking a page from Arm mobile processors, Intel's Alder Lake hybrid architecture places performance cores and efficiency cores on the same die. Intel is trying hard to reclaim its appeal to developers, gamers, and the broader tech community. This message has been pushed enthusiastically by CEO Pat Gelsinger with statements like...

www.eetasia.com

