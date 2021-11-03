Alder Lake Stars at Intel InnovatiON “Geekfest”

Intel whipped the covers off its Alder Lake processors today at its Innovation 2021 event, finally sharing the official specifications, pricing, and gaming and application performance details for its high-end desktop PC processors that will soon vie for a spot on our list of Best CPUs for gaming. Intel's initial Alder Lake salvo starts with three chips and their graphics-less variants, with the flagship $589 Core i9-12900K, which Intel bills as the 'world's fastest gaming processor,' leading the charge with 16 cores and 24 threads. Intel claims this chip provides an average 13% generational jump in gaming performance, beats AMD's Ryzen 9 5950X flagship by up to 30% in gaming, and offers up to twice the performance of its predecessor in content creation workloads. Intel even claims up to an 84% generational gain in fps in some game streaming scenarios.

