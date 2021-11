When it comes to sustainability, many of us first think about key issues such as the importance of carbon emissions, switching to renewable energy and cutting back on wasteful products such as plastic. These concepts are more popular and well-known when we think about ways to address concerns with our environment. And, there are of course alternative solutions and methods available such as walking and cycling more, switching to energy-efficient lighting or opting for electric/hybrid cars or solar panels. While these should absolutely remain top of the agenda, it is important to also consider the role of a more sustainable internet and underlying communication network.

